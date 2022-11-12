Harbhajan Singh questioned the team selection of India after its exit from the ICC T20 WC | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Indian Spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned the team selection of India after its exit from the ICC T20 World Cup tournament on Thursday. Harbhajan also questioned the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal from the tournament.

Harbhajan Singh, in the Battle of Champions show of India Today, said,

“It is hurting more because we did not fight at all. India batted like ODI in the first 10-12 overs like they still had 40 more overs to play. India should learn this format from England. They played like champions. It is very disappointing to see India’s approach throughout the tournament where they did not look like they would score more than 35 runs.”

The former spinner further added,

“I don’t know what are the reasons that a champion bowler (Yuzvendra Chahal) is not in the team. He must have done something to someone that he is not getting a game. With his credentials, he should have been your first-choice spinner.”

-- Advertisement --

Chahal was present in Australia with the team, however, Chahal didn’t get to play in a single match. India selected the defensive spinning duo of Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin who failed to take a single wicket against England. England hit the target in just 16 overs and Team India landed out of the tournament with a 10-wicket defeat.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has cruised to the finals by defeating New Zealand and will play against England on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

🎆 Pakistan 🆚 England 🎆 Melbourne awaits the grand finale! #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/RYSnrwqNl9 -- Advertisement -- — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Read more | Cricket vs Bollywood

Follow us on: Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport