“Happy to Help”- Russia extends helping hand for India’s 2036 Olympic Bid

Russia has extended help to India in hosting the 2036 Olympics if the bid receives backing from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). India has continuously shown interest to host the 2036 Games with Ahmedabad as the main city.

The country has offered to extend a helping hand to India for hosting the prestigious quadrennial event.

India had already made proposals to host the Olympics in 2024 and 2032 but failed in the opportunity.

The hosts for the next three Olympics –

Paris in 2024

Los Angeles in 2028

Brisbane in 2032

Russia’s Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin mentioned “specialists will be happy to help in organizing the Olympic Games in India”.

Narinder Batra, president of the India Olympic Association (IOA), offered a multi-city bid for the events to be held in Ahmedabad. Gujarat’s advocate general informed the court, that the preparations for the Olympic 2036 bid are going on. The Olympic committee will visit the country for its assessment in the year 2025.

The ongoing war in Ukraine made other nations and sporting federations shun Russia from sporting events.

Oleg Matytsin, Sports Minister of Russia, led the nation’s legation to the convention against doping in sports, taking place in New Delhi. He mentioned, that Russia help India’s bid for Olympic 2036 and the specialists from Russia are happy to aid with the organization of the world’s biggest sporting meet.

The Russian minister of sports discussed possible areas of cooperation and exchange of expertise with Mr. Anurag Thakur, the minister of sports and youth affairs.

Today, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin, visiting #NewDelhi to participate in a meeting of the Bureau of the 8th Session of the Conference of Parties to the International Convention against Doping in Sport, met w/ Indian Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur pic.twitter.com/M0dnjCrwho — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) June 22, 2022

Oleg Matytsin, Sports Minister of Russia said,

“If such a dream as hosting the Olympic Games comes true, then this will be another criterion for the stable development of the country”. “We are always open to interaction and ready to share our experience of hosting the Olympic Games, and we have done this many times, so if a decision is made, then Russian specialists will be happy to help in organizing the Olympic Games in India,” Matytsin was quoted as saying.

Matytsin also suggested a friendly football game between the Russian and Indian teams.

Today, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin met w/ Narinder Batra, President of the Indian Olympic Association. #Russia’n Ambassador to #India Denis Alipov also took part in the meeting.The prospects of bilateral & multilateral cooperation in the area of #sports🏅were discussed pic.twitter.com/YvRJ119CFw — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) June 20, 2022

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is currently in talks with the IOC to bring the Olympics back to the UK. The nations like Turkey (Istanbul), Qatar (Doha), Indonesia (Jakarta), and Egypt (Cairo) have also shown interest.

This will be India’s third attempt after unsuccessful bids to host the 2024 edition and the 2032 edition to bring the quadrennial event home.

