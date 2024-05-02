‘Happy that the title is finally out’: R Vaishali Achieves Grandmaster Title, Marking a New Milestone for Indian Women in Chess

- Advertisement -

R Vaishali achieved Grandmaster-level skills long before FIDE, the international chess organization, formally awarded her the title. In an interview, R Vaishali mentioned that at one point, she doubted if she’d reach this milestone but eventually succeeded thanks to a strong support system. She hit the required 2500 ELO rating at the Llobregat Open, becoming the third Indian woman to achieve the Grandmaster title, following Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli. The official recognition came after the FIDE Council meeting during last month’s Candidates Tournament.

-- Advertisement --

The 22-year-old gained significant attention for her impressive run at the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, where she won five games in a row and ended up tying for second place.

Vaishali earned the Woman Grandmaster title in 2018 after meeting the final norm requirements at the Riga Technical University Open in Latvia. It took six years for her to finally be recognized as a Grandmaster, and she admitted that her confidence wavered a bit when her rating plateaued during the pandemic due to a lack of competitive play.

-- Advertisement --

R Praggnanandhaa, a rising star at 18, has been gaining attention for some time now. His older sister, Vaishali, joined him to form the first brother-sister team to qualify for this year’s Candidates’ event.