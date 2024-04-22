Gukesh Creates History as Youngest Candidates Chess Winner, Sets Sights on World Title

- Advertisement -

17-year-old Grandmaster D. Gukesh made history by becoming the youngest person to win the esteemed Candidates chess 2024 tournament. This victory grants him the opportunity to challenge the current world champion, Ding Liren from China, later this year. Gukesh secured nine out of a possible 14 points after drawing his final game against American Hikaru Nakamura. He is now the second Indian player to win the Candidates, following in the footsteps of the legendary Viswanathan Anand. Gukesh needed at least a draw to clinch the title, and he skillfully held Nakamura at bay, signaling that he is prepared to take on the world’s best and poised to become a significant force in the chess world.

Despite playing with the black pieces, D. Gukesh confidently navigated the Queen’s Gambit Accepted, leaving Nakamura without any clear path to gain an advantage. After gaining a pawn, Gukesh compelled Nakamura to seek equality in the endgame, involving rooks and opposite-colored bishops. Although the game extended to 71 moves, the outcome was clear, demonstrating Gukesh’s strategic mastery and readiness for the next level of competition.

D. Gukesh significantly surpassed Kasparov’s record, as the legendary Russian player was 22 years old when he qualified in 1984 to compete against fellow Russian Anatoly Karpov. D. Gukesh also received a cash prize of 88,500 Euros, equivalent to about Rs 78.5 lakh. The total prize pool for the Candidates Tournament was 500,000 Euros.

