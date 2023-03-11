GUJW vs DELW Dream11 Prediction | Gujrat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction WIPL | GUJW vs DELW WIPL Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, where to watch, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

GUJW vs DELW Dream 11 prediction: On March 11, the Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W) will face the Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) in the ninth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 in Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

Gujarat Giants won their opening game of the tournament in a battle against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Delhi Capitals lost their opening game of the season against the table-topping Mumbai Indians.

The Capitals are still in second place with two victories in their first three games, while the Giants are in fourth place with just one win.

Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for GUJW vs DELW.

Let’s take a look at the GUJW vs DELW Dream 11 prediction for the match.

GUJW vs DELW T20 WIPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-9, GUJW vs DELW – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIL) GUJW vs DELW Match Date Saturday, March 11th, 2023 GUJW vs DELW Match Time 7:30 pm IST GUJW vs DELW Venue Brabourne Stadium

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for GUJW vs DELW WIPL

Key Players in the Form GUJW top performers: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham DELW top performers: Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma Weather forecast for GUJW vs DELW match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. Pitch conditions for the GUJW vs DELW match The Brabourne pitch will help with run scoring. It’s a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160. Toss Factor in GUJW vs DELW match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 165 Highest score – 209/4 Lowest score – 96/10 GUJW vs DELW Head-to-head Both teams will be facing each other for the first time. GUJW vs DELW T20 WIPL squads GUJW squad 2023: Beth Mooney (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwer, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Sabbineni Meghana, Hurley Gala, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil. DELW squad 2023: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Jasia Akhter, Aparna Mondal, Tara Norris.

Probable Playing XI for DELW

JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning(C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, M Mani, M Kapp, T Bhatia, JL Jonassen, S Pandey, Radha Yadav, T Norris

Probable Playing XI for GUJW

S Meghana, SIR Dunkley, H Deol, TP Kanwer, L Wolvaardt, D Hemalatha, A Gardner, Sneh Rana(C), KJ Garth, S Verma, M Joshi

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GUJW vs DELW | Today’s Match Prediction

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Wicket Keepers – S Verma

Batsmen – SIR Dunkley, JI Rodrigues, MM Lanning, Shafali Verma, L Wolvaardt

All-rounders – A Gardner, Sneh Rana, M Kapp

Bowlers – JL Jonassen, Radha Yadav

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – S Verma

Batsmen – SIR Dunkley , MM Lanning , Shafali Verma , H Deol, L Wolvaardt

All-Rounders – Alice Capsey, A Gardner

Bowlers – JL Jonassen, M Joshi, Radha Yadav

Wicket Keeper Prediction for today dream11 team

Shafali Verma: is the obvious pick in this one, who’ll be looking to get a crucial victory for her side.

Batsmen Prediction for today dream11 team

Meg Lanning: The great Australian skipper maintained her hot streak by smashing 43 runs off 41 balls against the Mumbai Indians in the previous game. She leads the event in scoring with 185 runs from three innings, including three fifties.

All-rounder Prediction for today dream11 team

Ashleigh Gardner: The world’s top T20I all-rounder scored 19 runs before taking three key wickets for 31 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous game. Gardner has scored 44 runs and claimed four wickets in the tournament’s first three games.

Bowlers Prediction for today dream11 team

Tara Norris: In the previous game, the American bowler grabbed Yastika Bhatia’s major wicket despite surrendering only four runs in one over. She has six wickets in their first three games and only costs 7.5 credits on the Dream11 Team.

Captain Prediction for today dream11 team

JL Jonassen

Vice-captain Prediction for today dream11 team

A Gardner

Must Picks for GUJW vs DELW Dream11 Prediction

JL Jonassen

A Gardner

Tara Norris

Shafali Verma

H Deol

Risky choices for GUJW vs DELW Dream11 Prediction

TP Kanwer

Taniya Bhatia

Who will win today’s match between the Delhi Capitals women and Gujrat Giants women?

Delhi Capitals women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from Gujrat Giants women.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big