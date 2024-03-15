Table of Contents
Be it the swashbuckling sixes off of David Miller’s and Hardik’s bats or the active mentoring manner of Ashish Nehra, the Gujarat Titans have indeed been making waves ever since making their debut in the coveted Indian Premier League.
The Gujarat Titans were officially announced as the newest IPL Team in February 2022, acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a staggering ₹5625 crore ($748 million). This marked the return of an IPL franchise to Gujarat after the Gujarat Lions’ brief stint from 2016 to 2017. Ahmedabad, known for its vibrant cricketing culture, was chosen as the Titans’ home base, with the Narendra Modi Stadium serving as their fortress.
Gujarat Titans (GT) History
In August 2022, the governing council of the Indian Premier league issued a tender for two new sides. A total of 22 bidders came into the foray, but with a high base price for the new teams, a total of six teams were left in contention. Amongst all the companies, CVC Capital Partners won the right to operate the Ahmedabad based franchise with a bid of Rs 5,625 crores. Ahead of the 2022 auction, Hardik Pandya was drafted as their captain and in August, the team was officially named Gujarat Titans.
Administration and Support Staff
|CEO
|Arvinder Singh
|Team manager
|Satyajit Parab
|Director of cricket
|Vikram Solanki
|Head coach
|Ashish Nehra
|Batting coach and Mentor
|Gary Kirsten
|Assistant coach
|Aashish Kapoor
|Assistant coach
|Naeem Amin
|Assistant coach
|Narender Negi
|Assistant coach
|Mithun Manhas
|Head physiotherapist
|Rohit Sawalkar
Gujarat Titans Sponsors List
This year, GT has a lot of sponsors and partners supporting them. Below are all the details about the Gujarat Titans’ sponsors, title sponsors, official partners, merchandise, digital partners, associate partners, and principal partners.
|Partnership
|Brand
|Principal Partner
|Ather
|Associate Partners
|Capri Loans
|BKT Tires
|JIO
|Astral Pipes
|Simpolo Ceramics
|ACKO
|Equitas
|Lubi
|Rayzon Solar
|Official Partners
|Rario
|Dream11
|Jio Cinema
|Bisleri
|Havmor
|Croma
|Munch
|Big Ant Studios
|Boat
|Exclusive Ticketing Partner
|Paytm Insider
|Merchandise Partners
|EM
|FanCode Shop
|Cybeart
|Radio Partners
|95 Radio One
|Top FM
|91.1 FM Radio City
Home Ground of Gujarat Titans
Thе Narеndra Modi Stadium in Motеra, Ahmеdabad, sеrvеs as the homе ground of Gujarat Titans. Situatеd in thе Sardar Patеl Sports Complеx, this rеmarkablе stadium can accommodatе morе than 132,000 pеoplе. The finals of IPL 2022 and IPL 2023 took place at this venue and the Gujarat Titans featured in both the games. They also got their hands on the trophy at their home ground in IPL 2022.
Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad 2024
- Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz
- Batters: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Sai Sudarshan, Shahrukh Khan, Kane Williamson
- All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia
- Bowlers: Spencer Johnson, Kartik Tyagi, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra
Gujarat Titans (GT) Team Performance
|Year
|Total
|Wins
|Losses
|No result
|Win %
|Position
|Summary
|2022
|16
|12
|4
|0
|75.00%
|1
|Champions
|2023
|17
|11
|6
|0
|64.71%
|2
|Runners-up
|Total
|33
|23
|10
|0
|69.70%
Performance of GT Against Different Teams
|Opposition
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Win %
|Mumbai Indians
|4
|2
|2
|0
|50%
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|60%
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|2
|1
|0
|66.66%
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|66.66%
|Punjab Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|66.66%
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|80%
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|3
|2
|1
|0
|66.66%
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|2
|1
|0
|66.66%
|Lucknow Super Giants
|4
|4
|0
|0
|100%
Standings of Gujarat Titans Every Years
|Year
|League standing
|Final standing
|2022
|1st out of 10
|Champions
|2023
|1st out of 10
|Runners-up
GT’s Captains Through the Editions
Admin: Show us how much you love us, Captain! 💙#AavaDe | #INDvENG— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 22, 2024
[📸ESPNCricinfo] pic.twitter.com/vnsRCSjNrf
|Player
|Nationality
|From
|To
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Win%
|Best Result
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|2022
|2023
|31
|22
|9
|0
|0
|70.96
|W (2022)
|Rashid Khan
|Afghanistan
|2023
|2023
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|50
|Stand-In
|Shubman Gill
|India
|2024
|Present
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Appointed Captain for 2024
Most Runs for Gujarat Titans in IPL
|
Player
|
Span
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
NO
|
Runs
|
HS
|
Ave
|
BF
|
SR
|
100
|
50
|
0
|
4s
|
6s
|
Shubman Gill
|2022-2023
|33
|33
|4
|1373
|129
|47.34
|929
|147.79
|3
|8
|3
|136
|44
|
HH Pandya
|2022-2023
|31
|30
|8
|833
|87*
|37.86
|624
|133.49
|–
|6
|–
|75
|27
|
DA Miller
|2022-2023
|32
|29
|14
|740
|94*
|49.33
|515
|143.68
|–
|2
|1
|50
|36
|
WP Saha
|2022-2023
|28
|28
|2
|688
|81
|26.46
|546
|126
|–
|5
|3
|87
|15
|
B Sai Sudharsan
|2022-2023
|13
|13
|2
|507
|96
|46.09
|370
|137.02
|–
|4
|–
|47
|15
Most wickets for Gujarat Titans
|
Player
|
Span
|
Mat
|
Inns
|
Balls
|
Overs
|
Mdns
|
Runs
|
Wkts
|
BBI
|
Ave
|
Econ
|
SR
|
4
|
5
|
10
|2022-2023
|33
|33
|756
|126.0
|2
|1010
|48
|4/11
|21.04
|8.01
|15.75
|2
|–
|–
|
Rashid Khan
|2022-2023
|33
|33
|785
|130.5
|–
|973
|46
|4/24
|21.15
|7.43
|17.06
|2
|–
|–
|
MM Sharma
|2023-2023
|14
|14
|265
|44.1
|–
|361
|27
|5/10
|13.37
|8.17
|9.81
|2
|1
|–
|2023-2023
|13
|13
|283
|47.1
|–
|369
|16
|3/37
|23.06
|7.82
|17.68
|–
|–
|–
|
AS Joseph
|2022-2023
|16
|16
|324
|54.0
|–
|489
|14
|2/27
|34.92
|9.05
|23.14
|–
|–
|–
Social Media of Gujarat Titans
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Thе Gujarat Titans, a franchisе in thе Indian Prеmiеr Lеaguе (IPL), achiеvеd a historic milеstonе by winning thе IPL championship in thеir dеbut sеason in 2023. Thе tеam is ownеd by thе intеrnational invеstmеnt firm CVC Capital Partnеrs, who sеcurеd ownеrship through a winning bid of INR 5,625 crorе.
Shubman Gill is the current captain of the Gujarat Titans. Previously, the team was led by Hardik Pandya who moved to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024.
Ashish Nehra is the head coach of Gujarat Titans.
Gary Kirsten is the batting coach as well as the mentor of Gujarat Titans.
Gujarat Titans won the title in IPL 2022.