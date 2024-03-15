Gujarat Titans Team – GT History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

- Advertisement -

Be it the swashbuckling sixes off of David Miller’s and Hardik’s bats or the active mentoring manner of Ashish Nehra, the Gujarat Titans have indeed been making waves ever since making their debut in the coveted Indian Premier League.

The Gujarat Titans were officially announced as the newest IPL Team in February 2022, acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a staggering ₹5625 crore ($748 million). This marked the return of an IPL franchise to Gujarat after the Gujarat Lions’ brief stint from 2016 to 2017. Ahmedabad, known for its vibrant cricketing culture, was chosen as the Titans’ home base, with the Narendra Modi Stadium serving as their fortress.

Gujarat Titans (GT) History

In August 2022, the governing council of the Indian Premier league issued a tender for two new sides. A total of 22 bidders came into the foray, but with a high base price for the new teams, a total of six teams were left in contention. Amongst all the companies, CVC Capital Partners won the right to operate the Ahmedabad based franchise with a bid of Rs 5,625 crores. Ahead of the 2022 auction, Hardik Pandya was drafted as their captain and in August, the team was officially named Gujarat Titans.