Friday, March 15, 2024
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Twitter Youtube
HomeSportsCricketGujarat Titans Team – GT History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats
-- Advertisement --

Gujarat Titans Team – GT History, Records, Captains, Players, Stats

Gujarat Titans Team | KreedOn
Image Source: The Cricket Blog
Ikshaku Kashyap
By Ikshaku Kashyap
4 mins read
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Be it the swashbuckling sixes off of David Miller’s and Hardik’s bats or the active mentoring manner of Ashish Nehra, the Gujarat Titans have indeed been making waves ever since making their debut in the coveted Indian Premier League.

-- Advertisement --

The Gujarat Titans were officially announced as the newest IPL Team in February 2022, acquired by CVC Capital Partners for a staggering ₹5625 crore ($748 million). This marked the return of an IPL franchise to Gujarat after the Gujarat Lions’ brief stint from 2016 to 2017. Ahmedabad, known for its vibrant cricketing culture, was chosen as the Titans’ home base, with the Narendra Modi Stadium serving as their fortress.

Gujarat Titans (GT) History

Gujarat Titans history (IPL) | KreedOn
Image Source: freelogovectors.net

In August 2022, the governing council of the Indian Premier league issued a tender for two new sides. A total of 22 bidders came into the foray, but with a high base price for the new teams, a total of six teams were left in contention. Amongst all the companies, CVC Capital Partners won the right to operate the Ahmedabad based franchise with a bid of Rs 5,625 crores. Ahead of the 2022 auction, Hardik Pandya was drafted as their captain and in August, the team was officially named Gujarat Titans.

-- Advertisement --
Click Here To Continue Reading

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
Ikshaku Kashyap
Ikshaku Kashyap
Previous article
Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai Clinches Title with Victory over Vidarbha, Ending 8-Year Drought
Next article
The 10 Best Low Impact Workouts You Need to Try: Gentle on Joints

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai Clinches Title with Victory over Vidarbha, Ending 8-Year Drought

Sumit Malgotra -
Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy 2024 title on Thursday, March 14, with a commanding 169-run victory over Vidarbha at...
Cricket

Breaking Down the Most Impressive Ranji Trophy Records: Inside the Archives

Saiman Das -
Thе Ranji Trophy, India's еstееmеd domеstic crickеt compеtition, has a rich history spanning 88 yеars. With 19 tеams claiming...
Badminton

All England Open: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen; Satwik-Chirag and PV Sindhu Eliminated

Sumit Malgotra -
Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen delivered a stunning upset by defeating world number 3, Anders Antonsen, in the pre-quarterfinals of...
Cricket

ICC Set to Finalize Stop Clock Rule in Limited-Overs Cricket

Sumit Malgotra -
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is close to deciding to keep the Stop Clock rule in limited-overs cricket for...
Boxing

Top 10 Most Lucrative UFC Pay-Per-View Events: From Knockouts to Cashouts

Ikshaku Kashyap -
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with its electrifying mix of martial arts...
Cricket

IPL 2024: RCB To Change Name? Find Out What RCB Will Be Called Now

Sumit Malgotra -
Cricket enthusiasts around the globe are buzzing with excitement as the RCB's name change was hinted for the upcoming...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

Basic Badminton Skills That You Can Learn Without Coaching – KreedOn...

Badminton
Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football Player in the World | KreedOn

Top 10 Greatest Footballer of All Time – Meet the Best Football...

Football
Kho Kho KreedOn

Kho Kho – Did You Know the Game Has Roots as...

Kho Kho
Capture Chess Kreedon

How to win Chess in 3 moves? Explained in Simple Steps-...

Chess
events in athletics Kreedon

Track and Field Events – Different Types of Events in Athletics

Athletics
IPL teams owners, KreeedOn

TATA IPL Team Owners | Meet the brains behind the teams!

IPL
most handsome footballers

Top 10 Most Handsome Footballers in the World (2024) | Explore...

Football
best football prediction site in the world - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Prediction Site in the World | Bet...

Sports 2.0
cricketers wives, KreedOn

Meet the 32 Most Beautiful and Gorgeous Cricketers Wives

Cricket
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast and Spin Bowling - KreedOn

Types of Bowling in Cricket: A to Z Guide for Fast...

Cricket
Famous sports personalities of Indaia - KreedOn

Meet 50 Most Famous Sports Personalities in India: The Gems of...

Athletes
Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one is your favorite? - KreedOn

Top 10 Best Football Clubs in the World | Which one...

Football
Front Crawl Kreedon

Dive into the World of Swimming: Learn 5 Styles and Their...

Sports
Best Dream 11 Prediction Website - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Dream 11 Prediction Website for a Perfect Fantasy...

Sports 2.0
Kancha - Traditional Games

Top 24 Most Popular Traditional Indian Games Gen Z Must Try

Top Picks
Kho Kho KreedOn

Top 5 Famous Kho Kho Players in India 2021 | Do...

Top Picks
Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels - KreedOn

Top 20 Best Bodybuilders In India | India’s Muscle Marvels

Health and Fitness
Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich List - KreedOn

Top 10 Richest Cricketers in the World | Stumping the Rich...

Cricket
badminton players

Top 11 Famous Indian Badminton Players: Reflection of Golden Generation |...

Badminton

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019