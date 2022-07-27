Gujarat Giants Ultimate Kho Kho Team | Know Everything about Gujarat Giants | Players List

- Advertisement -

Gujarat Giants, one of the 6 teams which is ready to take part in inaugural ultimate Kho Kho is owned by a big name Adani Sportsline, a part of the Adani Group. The thrilling kho kho match of the ultimate Kho Kho league will include 143 players and they will try to dodge others in order to win the title. This league will kickstart on 14th August and continue till 4th September.

Adani Sportsline, a part of the Adani Group, is aiming to enhance the medal-grabbing potential of India by investing a lot in the sporting arena. It is not only sponsoring Indian players but also giving a platform to youths. It is also associated with many sporting leagues in the country.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 | Gujarat Giants Squad

Gujarat Giants Players List

Players list– Ranjan Shetty, Pothreddy Shivareddy, Mareppa, Suyash Gargate, Sagar Potdar, T Jagannath Das, Rutishbhai Barde, Abhinandan Patil, Akshay Bhangare, Sagar Lengare, Monoj Sarkar, Dhiraj Bhave, S Kavin Raj, Vinayak Pokarde, Govind Bhat, Chinmoy Nandi, Shubham Jambhale, S Sarathkumar, Ajaykumar Mandra, Aniket Pote, Nilesh Patil, Saleem Khan, Debendra Nath, and Praful Bhange

Kho-Kho is one of the oldest sports. The basic intention of this tournament is to grow popularity in the heart of every youth. The league will feature teams like Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas, Rajasthan Warriors, Odisha Juggernauts, Chennai Quick Guns, and Mumbai Khiladi.

Mr. Pranav Adani, Director – of Adani Enterprises, said

“At Adani Sportsline, we are delighted to be in a position to promote yet another exciting homegrown sport, we have always believed that the best way to promote homegrown sports and build engagement across the national audience is to adopt a professional, structured approach. Our experience with the Kabaddi and Boxing League gives us confidence that the Ultimate Kho Kho League will do wonders for this much-loved traditional sport. Our decision to partner with this league is an extension of our aim to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy, and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation.”

Gujarat Giants Social Media

#GiantArmy, please give a warm welcome to our Kho Kho team head coach, Sanjeev Sharma! 🔥 With 36 years of coaching experience in the sport we are honoured to have him on board for UKKL season 1. 🤩🌟#AbKhoHoga #GarjegaGujarat #Adani pic.twitter.com/jqPh8evxPk — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) July 19, 2022

Karne dhamake aa raha hai Suyash Gargate💥 📹 | Catch our #Giant Suyash Gargate sharing his thoughts on becoming a part of Gujarat Giants – Kho Kho team 😍#AbKhoHoga | #GarjegaGujarat | #Adani https://t.co/o2gdLgaAk3 — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) July 20, 2022

