Analyzing Gujarat Giants Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Gujarat Giants were known as Gujarat Fortune Giants before. The team plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. Gujarat is owned by Adani Wilmar Pvt. Ltd. The team was founded in 2017 and they have a home ground at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Since making a debut in the competition, the Gurajat Giants have been impressive in their short career. They reached the finals in their inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and also in 2018 (PKL season 6).

Gujarat Giants Over the Years | Pro Kabaddi League

Season Position Season 5 Runners up Season 6 Runners up Season 7 Ninth Season 8 Fourth

Gujrat Giants: Season 5

They had a very good first season. In this season, the teams were divided into 2 groups according to geographical locations. Gujarat topped Zone A and directly advanced to the qualifiers. They defeated Bengal twice to reach the finals. But in the final, they lost to Patna Pirates by a margin of 38-55.

Gujrat Giants: Season 6

The Gujarat Giants team topped Zone A once again and qualified for the playoffs. They just lost 3 out of their 22 matches in the group stages. Gujarat faced the same fate as the previous season as they lost again in the finals of the PKL. In a closely fought contest, the Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Giants in the final. Parvesh Bhainswal was the best defender for their side.

Gujarat Giants: Season 7

After stellar first 2 seasons of the PKL, the Giants had a very poor third season. They could not qualify for the playoffs. They finished ninth, winning just 7 matches.

Gujarat Giants: Season 8

Gujrat Giants finished fourth in the group stages and qualified for the eliminators. They suffered a humiliating loss against Bengaluru Bulls in the second eliminator.

Gujarat Giants: Season 9

In the ongoing season, Gujarat is placed 8th in the points table (as of 5th November 2022). They need to win a string of matches to qualify for the playoffs. The Giants are playing well but not consistently enough. They won 4, lost 4, and tied one match.

Gujarat Giants Squad 2022

Raiders

Chandran Ranjit (C)

Dong Geon Lee

Gaurav Chhikara

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput

Pardeep Kumar

Parteek Dhaiya

Purna Singh

Rakesh

Sawin

Sohit

Sonu

Sonu Singh

Defenders

Rinku Narwal

Sandeep Kandola

Sourav Gulia

Ujjval Singh

Vinod Kumar

Baldev Singh

Manuj India

Kapil India

YoungChang Ko

All-Rounders

Arkam Shaikh

Rohan Singh

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai

Gujarat has many options in attack as well as defense. They have a well-balanced and strong squad with the capability of going the distance. If they become consistent, the team could finally win the trophy that has eluded them twice.

