Saturday, November 5, 2022
Analyzing Gujarat Giants Team & Its Performances over the years | Pro Kabaddi League 2022

By Swapneel Deshpande
Updated:
Image Source- Prokabaddi.com
Gujarat Giants were known as Gujarat Fortune Giants before. The team plays in the Pro Kabaddi League. Gujarat is owned by Adani Wilmar Pvt. Ltd. The team was founded in 2017 and they have a home ground at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Since making a debut in the competition, the Gurajat Giants have been impressive in their short career. They reached the finals in their inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League and also in 2018 (PKL season 6).

Gujarat Giants Over the Years | Pro Kabaddi League

giants- KreedOn
Source: Gujarat Giants
Season Position
Season 5 Runners up
Season 6Runners up
Season 7Ninth 
Season 8Fourth

Gujrat Giants: Season 5

They had a very good first season. In this season, the teams were divided into 2 groups according to geographical locations. Gujarat topped Zone A and directly advanced to the qualifiers. They defeated Bengal twice to reach the finals. But in the final, they lost to Patna Pirates by a margin of 38-55.

Gujrat Giants: Season 6

The Gujarat Giants team topped Zone A once again and qualified for the playoffs. They just lost 3 out of their 22 matches in the group stages. Gujarat faced the same fate as the previous season as they lost again in the finals of the PKL. In a closely fought contest, the Bengaluru Bulls defeated the Giants in the final. Parvesh Bhainswal was the best defender for their side.

Gujarat Giants: Season 7

After stellar first 2 seasons of the PKL, the Giants had a very poor third season. They could not qualify for the playoffs. They finished ninth, winning just 7 matches.

Gujarat Giants: Season 8

Gujrat Giants finished fourth in the group stages and qualified for the eliminators. They suffered a humiliating loss against Bengaluru Bulls in the second eliminator.

Kabaddi Shoes- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 8 Best Kabaddi Shoes | Pick The Best One For Yourself

Gujarat Giants: Season 9

In the ongoing season, Gujarat is placed 8th in the points table (as of 5th November 2022). They need to win a string of matches to qualify for the playoffs. The Giants are playing well but not consistently enough. They won 4, lost 4, and tied one match.

Gujarat Giants Squad 2022

Raiders

  • Chandran Ranjit (C)
  • Dong Geon Lee
  • Gaurav Chhikara
  • Mahendra Ganesh Rajput
  • Pardeep Kumar
  • Parteek Dhaiya
  • Purna Singh
  • Rakesh
  • Sawin
  • Sohit
  • Sonu
  • Sonu Singh

Defenders

  • Rinku Narwal
  • Sandeep Kandola
  • Sourav Gulia
  • Ujjval Singh
  • Vinod Kumar
  • Baldev Singh
  • Manuj India
  • Kapil India
  • YoungChang Ko

All-Rounders

  • Arkam Shaikh
  • Rohan Singh
  • Shankar Bhimraj Gadai

Gujarat has many options in attack as well as defense. They have a well-balanced and strong squad with the capability of going the distance. If they become consistent, the team could finally win the trophy that has eluded them twice.

Read More | Pro Kabaddi League Franchise 2022 | PKL Team Owners & Their Companies- All you need to know 

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeand WhatsApp and be part of KreedOn's community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Swapneel Deshpande
Previous articleArshdeep Singh credited Irfan Pathan for his upgradation | KreedOn Banter

