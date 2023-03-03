GUJ-W vs MI-W WPL Dream11 Prediction | Gujrat Giants Women VS Mumbai Indians Women Dream11 Prediction | Tips by experts | Squads, venue, pitch report

- Advertisement -

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction: On Saturday, the Mumbai Indians will face the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (March 4th, 2023). MI is led by Harmanpreet Kaur and has a formidable staff that includes Nat Sciver, Hayley Matthews, and Pooja Vastrakar. The Gujrat Giants are captained by Beth Mooney and have match-winning players such as Ash Gardner, Harleen Deol, Sophia Dunkley, and Sneh Rana. When it comes to weaponry, there isn’t much separating these two squadrons. Check out our Best Fantasy Selections for MIW vs GGW.

Let’s take a look at the GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream 11 prediction for the match.

GUJ-W vs MI-W T20 WPL Dream11 Prediction

Match Matchday-1 – GUJ-W vs MI-W – Women’s Indian Premier League (WIPL) GUJ-W vs MI-W Match Date Saturday, March 4th, 2023 GUJ-W vs MI-W Match Time 7:30 pm IST GUJ-W vs MI-W Venue DY Patil Stadium

Best Dream11 team prediction | Tips by Experts for GUJ-W vs MI-W WIPL

Key Players in the Form GUJ-W top performers: Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham MI-W top performers: Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar Weather forecast for GUJ-W vs MI-W match During the match, there is no chance of rain, and the sky will be clear. Pitch conditions for the GUJ-W vs. MI-W match The DY Patil pitch will help in run scoring. It’s a batting surface, so bowlers must hunch their backs to reap the benefits. The par score will be 160. Toss Factor in GUJ-W vs MI-W match Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for the other. Venue stats Average first innings score – 179 -- Advertisement -- Highest score – 187/1 Lowest score – 173/1 GUJ-W vs MI-W Head-to-head Both teams will be facing each other for the first time. GUJ-W vs MI-W T20 WIPL squads GUJ-W squad 2023: Beth Mooney (Captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Annabel Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma, Tanuja Kanwer, Harleen Deol, Ashwani Kumari, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Sabbineni Meghana, Hurley Gala, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam Shakil. MI-W squad 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar, Humairaa Kaazi, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht, Saika Ishaque, Sonam Yadav.

Probable Playing XI for MI-W

Amanjot Kaur, Matthews, Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Tryon, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque

Probable Playing XI for GUJ-W

Meghana, Dottin, Beth Mooney, Dunkley, Gardner, Harleen Doel, Sushma Verma, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Knawar, Monica Patel

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GUJ-W vs MI-W | Match Prediction

Best Fantasy Prediction Team for GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction | Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 1

Keepers – Beth Mooney

Batsmen – Matthews, Dunkley, Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders – Sciver, Gardner, Tryon

Bowlers – Vastrakar, Rana, Kerr

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team 2

Wicketkeepers – Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batsmen – Sophia Dunkley, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-Rounders – Ashleigh Gardner, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver

Bowlers – Georgia Wareham, Pooja Vastrakar

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Beth Mooney: Has been in fantastic form recently, particularly in the shorter version of the game. Mooney has scored over 2300 runs, including 18 fifties and two centuries.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Harmanpreet Kaur: Batted brilliantly in her last T20 match against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-finals. Under pressure, Harmanpreet struck a superb half-century.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Natalie Sciver: She is a seasoned T20 cricketer who can contribute admirably with both the bat and the ball. Sciver has scored over 2100 runs and grabbed 79 wickets in 108 T20Is.

Dream 11 Bowlers Prediction

Ashleigh Gardner: She has been hitting effectively in the shorter version of the game recently, and she can also assist with the ball. Gardner has more than 1100 runs scored with a strike rate of more than 132.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Harmanpreet Kaur

Dream 11 Vice-captain Prediction

Beth Mooney

Must Picks for GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Beth Mooney

Ashleigh Gardner

Georgia Wareham

Harmanpreet Kaur

Risky choices for GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction

Parunika Sisodia

Jintimani Kalita

Who will win between Gujarat Giants Women & Mumbai Indian Women?

Mumbai Indian women are expected to win this one, although they may face tough competition from Gujrat Giants women.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big