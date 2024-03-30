Saturday, March 30, 2024
GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad will mark the 12 game of the IPL 2024 tournament, scheduled for 3:30 PM IST on 31st March. Gujarat Titans faced a heartbreaking defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last match on other hand Sunrisers are coming from a thunderous batting performance against Mumbai Indians.

GT vs SRH Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match: GT vs SRH – Tata IPL Match 12
Match Date: Sunday, March 31st, 2024
Match Time: 3:30 pm IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for GT vs SRH Tata IPL 2024 match

Key Players in the Form GT top performers: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan and Azmatullah Omarzai

SRH top performers: Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Pat Cummins
Weather forecast for GT vs SRH match: Temperature: 36°C

Humidity: 34%

Wind Speed: 22 km/hr

Precipitation: None
Pitch conditions for the GT vs SRH match: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known to yield moderate scores in T20Is. When examining the typical first innings total in T20 internationals, it averages around 160. However, the average second innings total drops to 137.
Toss Factor in GT vs SRH match: Either team may benefit from batting first and setting a difficult target for each other.
GT vs SRH Head-to-head Record: Matched played – 3

Gujarat Titans – 2

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 1
GT vs SRH Squads IPL 2024 Match 12 Gujarat Titans Squad: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sandeep Warrier, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sharath BR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:  Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

Probable Playing XI for GT

Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill(C), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid-Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson

Probable Playing XI for SRH

Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande

Impact Players

GT: Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmed and Manav Suthar 

SRH: Nitish Reddy, Wahington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips and Upendra Yadav

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GT vs SRH | Today’s Match Prediction

GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Heinrich Klaasen, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Travis Head, Sai Sudarshan, Aiden Markram, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohit Sharma

GT vs SRH Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

GT vs STH Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Heinrich Klaasen, Shubman Gill, Davd Miller, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins, Mohit Sharma, Jaydev Unadkat

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is a must have player in your dream. The Proteas Wicketkeeper is going through the purple patch. He has scored 143 runs in first two matches of this season. 

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shubman Gill: His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset. Shubman has scored over 700 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium at an average of 63. 

Travis Head: The dynamic left hander played a good hand in the last match. He bagged a half century in his first IPL match for SRH to break David Warner’s record of fastest fifty for the franchise. (surpassed by Abhishek Sharma in the same match)

Sai Sudarshan: His ability to adapt the conditions and his great temperament makes him the perfect batter for today’s team, he is better player of spinning conditions than anybody else from all the players in both teams.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Azmatullah Omarzai: Omarzai is a all-roundеr known for specially for his bowling but he can play a good hand if required. His bowling is they key factor as it may provide vital points in a Drеam11 tеam. However, his performance in the previous game was ordinary.

Shahbaz Ahmed: Shahbaz may utilize the conditions in a great way. Big boundaries and spin friendly wicket will assist the spinner to bag some scalps. Moreover, he is capable of scoring some runs down the order as well.  

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mohit Sharma: Mohit Sharma has bееn in imprеssivе form with his consistеnt variations and ability to takе crucial wickеts, making him a valuablе assеt for Drеam11 tеams. 

Rashid-Khan: He must have pick in the bowling section because the conditions will also suit him. 

Jaydev Unadkat: The left arm pacer impressed in the last match with his amazing variations and for this match he is the biggest trump card player from the bowling section because of the surface of today’s match and his lower selection percentage.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

  • Shubman Gill
  • Aiden Markram

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Rashid Khan 

Must Picks for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Risky choices for GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

  • Wriddhiman Saha

Who will win today’s match between Gujarat Titans  vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Considering the strengths of both teams and their past performances, the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to be closely contested. However, Sunriser Hyderadad may have a slight advantage as they have been playing very aggressive and quality cricket.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


