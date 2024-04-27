Saturday, April 27, 2024
GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today's Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Repor

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: Getty Images
4 mins read
Updated:
GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The 45th match of the 2024 IPL will witness Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are in dire need of a victory to improve their standings in the points table.

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has favored batsmen, offering a batting-friendly surface. Spinners could come into play as the match progresses, making them key assets for both teams. With an average first innings score of 185, teams winning the toss may opt to bat first and set a challenging target.

RCB finds themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table with only 4 points from 9 games, having won just 2 matches so far. Conversely, GT sits seventh on the table with 8 points from 9 games, indicating a slightly better performance but still room for improvement.

GT will aim to capitalize on their slight advantage in the standings, while RCB will be eager to turn their fortunes around and climb up the ladder. 

GT vs RCB Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match GT vs RCB, 45th Match
Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Match Start Time 3:30 PM IST – Sunday, 28 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for GT vs RCB Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form GT: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rashid Khan

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar
Weather forecast for GT vs DC match Temperature: 39°C

Humidity: 18%

Precipitation: 0%

Wind: 14 km/h
Pitch conditions for GT vs DC Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly

Best Suited To: Spin

Average 1st Innings Score: 185
Toss Factor in GT vs DC Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
GT vs DC Head-to-head GT – 2 wins

RCB -1 win
GT vs DC Tata IPL squads GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

RCB squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal

Probable Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier

Probable Playing XI for RCB

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Players

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, darshan Nalkande

RCB: Suyash Prabhudesai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh

Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert

GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha, Faf du Plessis, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Will Jacks, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Siraj, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Karn Sharma

GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Wriddhiman Saha: Saha is a reliable wicketkeeper-batsman with solid glove work and the ability to anchor the innings. He is our wicketkeeper pick for today’s GT vs RCB match.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Shubman Gill: The Gujarat skipper has been leading from the front this season. He has been in fine form. Expect him to score significant runs at the top for GT against RCB at home.

Virat Kohli: The current orange cap holder is a must-have pick for the game between GT and RCB. He has been scoring runs left, right, and center this year, and we expect him to perform in today’s match as well.

Rajat Patidar: This emerging young batsman can not only hit big sixes but is also capable of stabilizing innings and building partnerships. In the last match against SRH, he batted brilliantly. He is expected to continue his form in today’s match as well.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Rashid Khan: This dynamic all-rounder from Afghanistan is anticipated to trouble RCB batsmen with his lethal leg-spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Noor Ahmad: This exciting young spinner has the ability to deceive batsmen and take crucial wickets. He can be deceptive in conditions that Motera has to offer. 

Mohit Sharma: This experienced seam bowler can pick up wickets at crucial junctures of the game, apart from slowing down the opponent’s scoring rate. He is our pick of the bowlers for today’s match.

Mohammed Siraj: Although not in form, Siraj can return to his flow any given day. And when that happens, opponent batsmen can only pray to not fall prey to his lethal bowling.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli 

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan

Dream11 Must Picks for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Faf du Plessis
  • Sai Sudharsan

Dream11 Risky choices for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

GT seems to have a slight edge over RCB. The Gujarat-based franchise has better momentum than RCB and has shown more consistency in their performances throughout the tournament. 

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


KreedOn Network
KreedOn Network
We are a team of sports writers who research about sports in India day in day out. Please reach out to us in case of any specific requirement of digital services on [email protected] .
