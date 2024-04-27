GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Repor

Table of Contents
GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: The 45th match of the 2024 IPL will witness Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are in dire need of a victory to improve their standings in the points table.
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has favored batsmen, offering a batting-friendly surface. Spinners could come into play as the match progresses, making them key assets for both teams. With an average first innings score of 185, teams winning the toss may opt to bat first and set a challenging target.
RCB finds themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table with only 4 points from 9 games, having won just 2 matches so far. Conversely, GT sits seventh on the table with 8 points from 9 games, indicating a slightly better performance but still room for improvement.
GT will aim to capitalize on their slight advantage in the standings, while RCB will be eager to turn their fortunes around and climb up the ladder.
GT vs RCB Tata IPL Dream11
|Series
|Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
|Match
|GT vs RCB, 45th Match
|Venue
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Match Start Time
|3:30 PM IST – Sunday, 28 April 2024
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|JioCinema app
Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for GT vs RCB Tata IPL
|Key Players in the Form
|GT: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rashid Khan
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar
|Weather forecast for GT vs DC match
|Temperature: 39°C
Humidity: 18%
Precipitation: 0%
Wind: 14 km/h
|Pitch conditions for GT vs DC
|Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly
Best Suited To: Spin
Average 1st Innings Score: 185
|Toss Factor in GT vs DC
|Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
|GT vs DC Head-to-head
|GT – 2 wins
RCB -1 win
|GT vs DC Tata IPL squads
|GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.
RCB squad: Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Anuj Rawat, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Rajat Patidar, Reece Topley, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Yash Dayal
Probable Playing XI for GT
Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Warrier
Probable Playing XI for RCB
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj
Impact Players
GT: Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Manav Suthar, Vijay Shankar, darshan Nalkande
RCB: Suyash Prabhudesai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh
Best Fantasy Cricket Tips for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction – Tips by Expert
GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 1
Dinesh Karthik, Wriddhiman Saha, Faf du Plessis, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Will Jacks, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Siraj, Noor Ahmad, Sandeep Warrier, Karn Sharma
GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team 2
Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal
Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction
Wriddhiman Saha: Saha is a reliable wicketkeeper-batsman with solid glove work and the ability to anchor the innings. He is our wicketkeeper pick for today’s GT vs RCB match.
Dream11 Batsmen Prediction
Shubman Gill: The Gujarat skipper has been leading from the front this season. He has been in fine form. Expect him to score significant runs at the top for GT against RCB at home.
Virat Kohli: The current orange cap holder is a must-have pick for the game between GT and RCB. He has been scoring runs left, right, and center this year, and we expect him to perform in today’s match as well.
Rajat Patidar: This emerging young batsman can not only hit big sixes but is also capable of stabilizing innings and building partnerships. In the last match against SRH, he batted brilliantly. He is expected to continue his form in today’s match as well.
Dream11 All-rounder Prediction
Rashid Khan: This dynamic all-rounder from Afghanistan is anticipated to trouble RCB batsmen with his lethal leg-spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat.
Dream11 Bowlers Prediction
Noor Ahmad: This exciting young spinner has the ability to deceive batsmen and take crucial wickets. He can be deceptive in conditions that Motera has to offer.
Mohit Sharma: This experienced seam bowler can pick up wickets at crucial junctures of the game, apart from slowing down the opponent’s scoring rate. He is our pick of the bowlers for today’s match.
Mohammed Siraj: Although not in form, Siraj can return to his flow any given day. And when that happens, opponent batsmen can only pray to not fall prey to his lethal bowling.
Dream11 Captain Prediction
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli
Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction
Rashid Khan and Sai Sudharsan
Dream11 Must Picks for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Faf du Plessis
- Sai Sudharsan
Dream11 Risky choices for GT vs RCB Dream11 Prediction
- Shahrukh Khan
- Mahipal Lomror
Who will win today’s match between Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?
GT seems to have a slight edge over RCB. The Gujarat-based franchise has better momentum than RCB and has shown more consistency in their performances throughout the tournament.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big