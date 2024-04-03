GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: The stage is set for an exciting clash in the 17th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) as Gujarat Titans (GT) prepare to host Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams come into this encounter with varied fortunes in their recent matches, making this contest all the more intriguing.

Led by the promising Shubman Gill, Gujarat Titans have displayed glimpses of their potential in this season’s IPL. Their campaign began with a nail-biting victory over the formidable Mumbai Indians. However, a setback against Chennai Super Kings raised questions about their consistency. Nonetheless, they regained momentum in their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. With players like Gill, who has shown his class with the bat, and a balanced squad, GT will aim to capitalize on their recent victory and maintain their winning momentum.

Contrary to Gujarat’s mixed fortunes, Punjab Kings have faced consecutive defeats following their season opener victory against Delhi Capitals. Despite a promising start, PBKS’ journey has been marred by losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. With Shikhar Dhawan at the helm, PBKS possess a formidable batting lineup capable of turning matches on their head. However, their recent performances have raised concerns regarding their bowling unit and overall team strategy. As they face another tough challenge away from home, PBKS will be eager to bounce back and rediscover their winning form in this crucial encounter.

GT vs PBKS Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match GT vs PBKS, 17th Match Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Thursday, 4 April 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live StreaGTng JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for GT vs PBKS Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form GT: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada Weather forecast for GT vs PBKS match Temperature: 36°C

Humidity: 29%

Precipitation: None

Wind: 13 km/h Pitch conditions for GT Vs PBKS The track at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has been fantastic for batsmen. This is a flat track with consistent bounce. Toss Factor in GT vs PBKS The team bowling first may get some movement off the wicket in the early overs. The team winning the toss might bat first. GT vs PBKS Head-to-head GT – 2 wins

PBKS – 1 win GT vs PBKS Tata IPL squads GT Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. PBKS squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Probable Playing XI for GT

Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma

Probable Playing XI for PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

Impact Players

GT: R Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav

PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Woakes, Rilee Rossouw

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GT vs Punjab Kings | Today’s Match Prediction

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh. Rahul Chahar

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shikhar Dhawan (C), Liam Livingstone, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Umesh Yadav

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Wriddhiman Saha: This experienced ex-Indian international can provide a solid start to the GT innings. Additionally, his athleticism can add an x-factor behind the stumps.

Batsmen Prediction

Shubman Gill: Gill is a consistent top-order batsman. Besides possessing an elegant strokeplay, the GT skipper has the ability to anchor innings, making him a valuable asset in Dream11 teams. He can score big runs and provide stability to the batting lineup.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar is an experienced left-handed opener. His aggressive batting style and knack for scoring runs consistently makes him a prime choice for fantasy teams as he possesses the capability to dominate opposition bowlers and accumulate points consistently.

Jonny Bairstow: Bairstow’s explosive batting prowess and the ability to provide quick starts at the top of the order makes him an attractive option for Dream11 lineups. He can score rapid runs and provide valuable contributions behind the stumps.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Vijay Shankar: Although Shankar isn’t in the best form, his all-round capabilities surely adds an advantage to the GT side. He can potentially contribute with both bat and ball, providing valuable balance to the team.

Sam Curran: Known for his explosive batting and handy left-arm seam bowling, Sam isn’t in his best form. However, his ability to make significant contributions with both bat and ball makes him a valuable pick.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada is a world-class fast bowler. He possesses a rare combination of qualities including lethal pace and the ability to take wickets consistently. He is an essential pick for Dream11 teams since he can deliver match-winning performances.

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep’s deceptive variations and ability to trouble batsmen makes him a valuable asset. He can pick up crucial wickets and contribute significantly to his team’s bowling attack.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan’s lethal leg-spin bowling, together with impeccable control and ability to spin the ball sharply is a superpower for GT. On his day, Rashid can not only bring economical bowling to the table but also bamboozle the opposition.

Captain Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-captain Prediction

Rashid Khan

Must Picks for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Shubman Gill

Shikhar Dhawan

Rashid Khan

Jonny Bairstow

Mohit Sharma

Risky choices for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Arshdeep Singh

Umesh Yadav

Rahul Tewatia

Sam Curran

Who will win today’s match between GT vs PBKS?

Both teams boast strong batting lineups, with the likes of Shubman Gill, Evin Lewis, and Hanuma Vihari for GT, and Shikhar Dhawan, Nicholas Pooran, and David Malan for PBKS. The battle between these power hitters could prove decisive in determining the outcome of the match.

While GT showcased their bowling prowess in their victory over SRH, PBKS’ bowling unit has struggled to contain opposition batsmen. The performance of bowlers from both sides, especially in the crucial death overs, will play a crucial role in shaping the match’s outcome.

Given the home conditions and their recent momentum, it seems Gujarat Titans will have an upper hand against Punjab Kings in today’s encounter in Ahmedabad.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big