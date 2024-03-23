Saturday, March 23, 2024
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn
Image Source: BCCI
4 mins read
Updated:
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: The clash between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, will mark the fifth game of the IPL 2024 tournament, scheduled for 7:30 PM IST on 24th March. Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, with explosive David Miller, also boast talents like Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, and Vijay Shankar, while Josh Little and Noor Ahmad lead the bowling attack for a well-rounded team.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, feature Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the bowling and Mohammad Nabi and Romario Shepherd adding all-round skills. With a brief history of thrilling encounters, both teams seek an early lead in the points table, having won 2 matches each in their 4 previous meetings.

GT vs MI Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Match: GT vs MI – Tata IPL Match 5
Match Date: Sunday, March 24th 2024
Match Time: 7:30 pm IST
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for GT vs MI Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form GT top performers: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rashid Khan

MI top performers: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
Weather forecast for GT vs MI match: Temperature: 36°C

Humidity: 31%

Wind Speed: 11 km/hr

Precipitation: None
Pitch conditions for the GT vs MI match: The track at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium has been fantastic for batsmen. This is a flat track with consistent bounce. The pacers may get some movement off the wicket in the early overs, but the batsmen should have a decent time out there in the middle.
Toss Factor in GT vs MI match: Either team may benefit from batting early and setting a difficult target for each other.
GT vs MI Head-to-head Record: Matched played- 4

Gujarat Titans – 2

Mumbai Indians – 2
GT vs MI Squads IPL 2024 Match 5 Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

Probable Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

Probable Playing XI for MI

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Impact Players

GT: Kartik Tyagi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar

MI: Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Nehal Wadhera

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GT vs MI | Today’s Match Prediction

GT vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Ishan Kishan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rohit Sharma (vc), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan

GT vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya (c), Romario Shepherd, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan (vc), Piyush Chawla

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan has showcased his batting prowess with explosive performances. He can provide a solid foundation for the Mumbai Indians’ innings. Besides, his athletic demeanor behind the stumps can be valuable.

Dream11 Batsmen Prediction

Rohit Sharma: As one of the most prolific batsmen in T20 cricket, Rohit Sharma’s experience and skill make him a top pick for Dream11. His ability to anchor the innings or accelerate the scoring rate depending on the situation makes him a valuable asset.

Shubman Gill: Gill’s consistency and technique against both pace and spin make him a reliable choice for Dream11. He has the capability to score big and anchor the innings for Gujarat Titans.

Sai Sudharsan: Sudharsan has been in good form lately, showcasing his ability to score quick runs in the middle overs. He could be a budget-friendly option for Dream11 fantasy teams.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s explosive batting and handy bowling skills make him a valuable all-rounder. He has the ability to turn the game with his big hits and pick crucial wickets.

Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia’s ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an attractive option. His handy leg-spin and lower-order hitting capabilities provide balance to any fantasy team.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah’s lethal bowling in the death overs and his knack of picking up crucial breakthroughs make him a top choice.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan’s exceptional leg-spin and economy rate make him a prime pick. His ability to trouble batsmen with his variations and pick up wickets regularly can earn valuable points.

Mohit Sharma: With his experience and ability to bowl tight lines in the powerplay and death overs, Mohit Sharma could be a smart choice.

Dream11 Captain Prediction

Dream11 Vice-captain Prediction

Must Picks for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

  • Shubman Gill
  • Hardik Pandya
  • Rashid Khan
  • Rohit Sharma

Risky choices for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians?

Considering the strengths of both teams and their past performances, the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is expected to be closely contested. However, Mumbai Indians may have a slight advantage due to their experienced lineup and past success in high-pressure situations.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big


The Top 10 Best Bowling Figures in the History of IPL: Phenomenal Bowling Spells

