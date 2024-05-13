GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: In the 63rd match of IPL 2024, the Gujarat Titans will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Kolkata Knight Riders have already secured their spot in the playoffs and now will aim to confirm the number 1 slot. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are mathematically alive in the race to playoffs. they’ll require to win both their games with a higher margin in order to give themselves a chance.

Kolkata Knight Riders enters this fixture on the back of an impressive run, having secured victories in their last four matches. Their recent successes include wins while defending totals as well as while chasing targets. This run of form underscores their resilience and adaptability, making them a formidable opponent for any team.

In contrast, Gujarat Titans secured a crucial win in their previous match against the Chennai Super Kings. However, inconsistency has plagued their campaign, leaving them with a must-win scenario to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game against KKR will be a virtual knockout for the Titans.

GT vs KKR Tata IPL Dream11| Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match GT vs KKR, 63rd Match Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Monday, 13 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 team prediction Tips by Experts for GT vs KKR Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form GT: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan KKR: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer Weather forecast for GT vs KKR match Temperature: 37°C Precipitation: 0% Humidity: 20% Wind: 10 km/h Pitch conditions for GT vs KKR The pitch in Ahmedabad is known as a batting-friendly surface. It tends to offer good pace and bounce, allowing batsmen to play their shots freely. Toss Factor in GT vs KKR Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first. GT vs KKR Head-to-head GT – 2 wins KKR – 1 wins GT vs KKR Tata IPL squads Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (WK), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Manav Suthar, Sushant Mishra, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (C), Phil Salt (WK), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

Probable Playing XI for GT

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Mohit Sharma

Probable Playing XI for KKR

Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarty

Impact Players

GT: Abhinav Manohar, Sandeep Warrier, Sharath BR, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav

KKR: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GT vs KKR | Today’s Match Prediction

GT vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Phil Salt, Matthew Wade, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

GT vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

Phil Salt, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Dream11 Wicket Keeper Prediction

Phil Salt: With 435 runs in 12 matches, Salt is a top fantasy pick for today’s match against KKR. Besides, he has proved to be a good wicket keeper this season.

Dream11 Batters Prediction

Sai Sudharsan: Sai has scored over 600 runs in 13 matches played at this venue. His strike rate has been equally impressive. In this tournament, the Southpaw has scored 527 runs. Hence, he is a must have player for the team.

Shubman Gill: Gill’s impressive accumulation of 426 runs in 12 matches showcases his potential to score big and contribute significantly to fantasy points. The GT skipper has scored a century in the last game against CSK.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venky has been in an impressive touch in this tournament. He has played some good hands to guide his team to victory. In last 3 matches, he has scored 113 runs.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Sunil Narine: Without any second thought, Sunil Narine should make a cut in your fantasy team. The all-rounder has scored 461 runs and have also bagged 15 wickets.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is someone who can change the course of the game within moments. His ability to bat with higher strike rate and bowl crucial overs makes him a valuable pick.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Mohit Sharma: Despite recent dips in form, Sharma’s potential to bounce back with impactful spells remains undeniable. His record at this venue is quite impressive. The GT bowler has 29 wickets in 15 matches at this venue.

Harshit Rana: With 16 wickets in his tally, Harshit is well-positioned in the race for the coveted Purple Cap.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun has been a key factor in the success of KKR this season. He has picked up 18 wickets in 12 matches

Captain Prediction

Sunil Narine and Sai Sudharsan Gill

Vice-captain Prediction

Phil Salt and Mohit Sharma

Must Picks for GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Sai Sudharsan

Rashid Khan

Sunil Narine

Varun Chakravarthy

Risky choices for GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

Rahul Tewatia

Mitchell Starc

Who will win today’s match between Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

As GT and KKR gear up for a high-stakes clash, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Both teams are aware of the significance of securing a victory, given the tight playoff race. Considering all the factors, it seems GT will have the last laugh in today’s match.

Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big