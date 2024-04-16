Tuesday, April 16, 2024
GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction - Tips By Experts | IPL 2024 - KreedOn
Image Source- Cricket Addictor
4 mins read
Updated:
GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: The 32nd match of IPL 2024 is set to witness an intense battle between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In their previous encounter at this venue, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in a low-scoring thriller, thanks to a stellar performance by Ishant Sharma. Gujarat Titans, coming off a win against Rajasthan Royals, will be eager to reverse the outcome this time around.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are fresh off a crucial win against LSG, with the return of Kuldeep Yadav and the debut of Jake Fraser-McGurk playing pivotal roles. Sitting ninth in the points table, DC will be aiming for a big win to improve their net run rate. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, currently placed sixth, will look to capitalize on their recent victory and showcase their best performance in front of the home crowd.

GT vs DC Tata IPL Dream11

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
Match GT vs DC, 28th Match
Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Wednesday, 16 April 2024
TV Channel Star Sports Network
Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for GT vs DC Tata IPL

Key Players in the Form
Weather forecast for GT vs DC match
  • Temperature: 38°C
  • Humidity: 21%
  • Precipitation: 0%
  • Wind: 13 km/h
Pitch conditions for GT vs DC
  • Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly
  • Best Suited To: Spin
  • Average 1st Innings Score: 185
Toss Factor in GT vs DC Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
GT vs DC Head-to-head
  • GT – 2 wins
  • DC -1 win
Tata IPL squads GT vs DC GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

Probable Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

Probable Playing XI for DC

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs (vc), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players

GT:  Sharath BR, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar

DC:  Jhye Richardson, Abhishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GT vs DC | Today’s Match Prediction

GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

GT vs DC dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma

GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

GT vs DC dream11 Prediction | KreedOn

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Rishabh Pant: This dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is in fine form. His explosive hitting and game-changing performances makes him an essential pick for fantasy cricket teams seeking big scores.

Batsmen Prediction

Shubman Gill: Gill, who is in terrific form, is not only a technically sound batsman the ability to anchor innings and play aggressive strokes, making him a reliable choice for accumulating runs in fantasy cricket teams.

David Warner: This seasoned campaigner from Australia can score big runs and lead from the front, making him a must-have pick for fantasy cricket teams craving consistency and experience.

Prithvi Shaw: The young, talented batsman has in his arsenal a wide range of aggressive shots. When needed, Shaw can provide flying starts, making him a valuable asset for fantasy cricket teams aiming for quick runs.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Axar Patel: Axar not only contributes with the ball but also with the bat, making him a smart choice for fantasy cricket teams looking for balance and reliability.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has been in amazing form in this tournament. In his last game, the chinaman bagged 3 wickets conceding just 20 runs. He is a player to watch out for.

Noor Ahmad: The promising young spinner has demonstrated his ability to deceive batsmen with his variations and pick up crucial wickets. It is expected that Noor will play a crucial role in today’s match against DC.

Rashid Khan: The world-class bowler from Afghanistan is renowned for his exceptional spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat, making him a top pick for fantasy cricket teams seeking versatility and match-winning abilities.

Captain Prediction

Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant

Vice-captain Prediction

Rashid Khan and Tristan Stubbs

Must Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

  • Shubman Gill
  • Rishabh Pant
  • Rashid Khan

Risky choices for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Who will win today’s match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?

Both teams are evenly matched on paper, with GT and DC having three wins and four losses each in the league so far. The match is crucial for Delhi Capitals, who are looking to climb up the points table and improve their net run rate. Considering the recent form and home advantage, Gujarat Titans might have a slight edge over Delhi Capitals.

NotePlaying fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.

The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big

