GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction | Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction: The 32nd match of IPL 2024 is set to witness an intense battle between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In their previous encounter at this venue, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious in a low-scoring thriller, thanks to a stellar performance by Ishant Sharma. Gujarat Titans, coming off a win against Rajasthan Royals, will be eager to reverse the outcome this time around.
Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are fresh off a crucial win against LSG, with the return of Kuldeep Yadav and the debut of Jake Fraser-McGurk playing pivotal roles. Sitting ninth in the points table, DC will be aiming for a big win to improve their net run rate. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, currently placed sixth, will look to capitalize on their recent victory and showcase their best performance in front of the home crowd.
GT vs DC Tata IPL Dream11
|Series
|Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024)
|Match
|GT vs DC, 28th Match
|Venue
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Match Start Time
|7:30 PM IST – Wednesday, 16 April 2024
|TV Channel
|Star Sports Network
|Live Streaming
|JioCinema app
Best Dream11 Team Prediction | Tips by Experts for GT vs DC Tata IPL
|Key Players in the Form
|
|Weather forecast for GT vs DC match
|
|Pitch conditions for GT vs DC
|
|Toss Factor in GT vs DC
|Team winning the toss may prefer to bat first.
|GT vs DC Head-to-head
|
|Tata IPL squads GT vs DC
|GT squad: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson.
DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.
Probable Playing XI for GT
Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Probable Playing XI for DC
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Rishabh Pant (c), Tristan Stubbs (vc), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma
Impact Players
GT: Sharath BR, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar
DC: Jhye Richardson, Abhishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey
Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GT vs DC | Today’s Match Prediction
GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 1
Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma
GT vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Team 2
Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad
Wicket Keeper Prediction
Rishabh Pant: This dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is in fine form. His explosive hitting and game-changing performances makes him an essential pick for fantasy cricket teams seeking big scores.
Batsmen Prediction
Shubman Gill: Gill, who is in terrific form, is not only a technically sound batsman the ability to anchor innings and play aggressive strokes, making him a reliable choice for accumulating runs in fantasy cricket teams.
David Warner: This seasoned campaigner from Australia can score big runs and lead from the front, making him a must-have pick for fantasy cricket teams craving consistency and experience.
Prithvi Shaw: The young, talented batsman has in his arsenal a wide range of aggressive shots. When needed, Shaw can provide flying starts, making him a valuable asset for fantasy cricket teams aiming for quick runs.
Dream11 All-rounder Prediction
Axar Patel: Axar not only contributes with the ball but also with the bat, making him a smart choice for fantasy cricket teams looking for balance and reliability.
Dream11 Bowlers Prediction
Kuldeep Yadav: Kuldeep Yadav has been in amazing form in this tournament. In his last game, the chinaman bagged 3 wickets conceding just 20 runs. He is a player to watch out for.
Noor Ahmad: The promising young spinner has demonstrated his ability to deceive batsmen with his variations and pick up crucial wickets. It is expected that Noor will play a crucial role in today’s match against DC.
Rashid Khan: The world-class bowler from Afghanistan is renowned for his exceptional spin bowling and handy contributions with the bat, making him a top pick for fantasy cricket teams seeking versatility and match-winning abilities.
Captain Prediction
Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant
Vice-captain Prediction
Rashid Khan and Tristan Stubbs
Must Picks for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction
- Shubman Gill
- Rishabh Pant
- Rashid Khan
Risky choices for GT vs DC Dream11 Prediction
- Khaleel Ahmed
- Umesh Yadav
Who will win today’s match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals?
Both teams are evenly matched on paper, with GT and DC having three wins and four losses each in the league so far. The match is crucial for Delhi Capitals, who are looking to climb up the points table and improve their net run rate. Considering the recent form and home advantage, Gujarat Titans might have a slight edge over Delhi Capitals.
Note: Playing fantasy sports can be addictive and might cause financial harm. KreedOn doesn’t promote it in any way. Readers must use their wise sense of judgment before playing.
The above team is designed by experts using several crucial parameters that might have an impact on the game. Play wise, Play Safe, and Win Big