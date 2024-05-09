GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Prediction Tips by Experts – Today’s Match Prediction | Squads, Venue, Pitch Report

- Advertisement -

GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: The Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of IPL 2024. GT is struggling at the bottom of the points table, while CSK sits in 4th place. Both teams are aiming for a win, with GT needing to turn their season around and CSK eyeing a playoff spot.

GT has won only 4 out of 11 matches this season, but recent victories against strong teams show they have potential. CSK, on the other hand, has had a more stable campaign with 6 wins out of 11 matches. Players like Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have been performing well for CSK, while GT relies on their captain and key spinner.

GT vs CSK Tata IPL Dream11 Prediction | Today’s Dream11 Prediction

Series Indian Premier League 2024 (IPL 2024) Match GT VS CSK, 59th Match Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST – Friday, 10 May 2024 TV Channel Star Sports Network Live Streaming JioCinema app

Best Dream11 Team Prediction Tips by Experts for GT vs CSK Tata IPL

Here’s the expert advice on forming your Dream11 team for the GT vs CSK match.

Key Players in the Form GT: Shubman Gill, Shahrukh Khan and Sai Sudarshan CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube Weather forecast for GT VS CSK match Temperature: 32°C Precipitation: 3% Humidity: 77% Wind: 18 km/h Pitch conditions for GT VS CSK Pitch Behavior: Batting-friendly Best Suited To: Pace and spin Average 1st Innings Score: 164 Toss Factor in GT VS CSK The match is set to take place under clear skies. The pitch is expected to favor batsmen, offering good bounce and carry. Pacers might find early assistance. GT VS CSK Head-to-head GT – 3 wins CSK – 3 wins GT VS CSK Tata IPL squads GT squad Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav,, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath. CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangarkar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Chaudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, and Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk).

Probable Playing XI for GT

Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Manav Suthar

Probable Playing XI for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Mitch Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande and Richard Gleeson

Impact Players

CSK: Prashant Solanki, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed and Mukesh Chaudhary

GT: Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande and BR Sharath

Best Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Team for GT vs CSK | Today’s Match Prediction

GT vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Wriddhiman Saha, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Ravindra Jadeja, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma, Richard Gleeson

GT vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team 2

MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little

Wicket Keeper Prediction

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: For the wicket-keeper position, Mahendra Singh Dhoni stands out as a reliable choice. Known for his exceptional glovework, MSD has been hitting a plethora of fours and sixes in nearly every match.

Batsmen Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Gaikwad’s elegant stroke play and composed captaincy make him another sought-after pick, capable of delivering match-winning performances. He is currently 2nd in the Orange Cap list with 541 runs.

Shubman Gill: Gill’s class and elegance, coupled with his wide range of shots and impeccable technique, pose a formidable challenge to any bowling lineup. The GT skipper has scored 322 runs so far this season.

Sai Sudharsan: Emerging as a powerhouse batsman, Sudharsan’s knack for big hits and partnership-building skills makes him a valuable addition to your lineup. His recent impressive display indicates continued success in today’s match. In the last H2H match, Sai scored an unbeaten 84 to guide his team to a good total.

Dream11 All-rounder Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja’s ability to score quick runs in the lower middle order and trouble batsmen with accurate left-arm spin bowling makes him a must-have pick.

Dream11 Bowlers Prediction

Richard Gleeson: Gleeson has scalped 1 wicket in the last H2H game conceding just 30 runs. The conditions at Dharamshala will favor him and hence, he should get a place in your dream team.

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan’s lethal leg-spin bowling, impeccable control, and ability to spin the ball sharply make him a game-changer, particularly in the middle overs.

Captain Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill

Vice-captain Prediction

Ravindra Jadeja and Rashid Khan

Must Picks for GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Shubman Gill

Ravindra Jadeja

Rashid Khan

Risky Choices for GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Ajinkya Rahane

Manav Suthar

Who Will Win Today’s Match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

Based on the analysis and predictions, Chennai Super Kings are expected to win the match.

