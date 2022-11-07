Greatest Rivalries in Cricket | Clash of The Titans

- Advertisement -

Cricket, is a game that is enjoyed by millions across the world. A game whose origin dates back to the 1800s has withstood the test of time, and a major reason for this is the rivalries associated with the game. Numerous teams play the game, and there exists some form of rivalry between them. This enmity may be very old or maybe a product of modern times. Nonetheless, it cannot be denied that these rivalries provide extra spice to the game of cricket. Let us take a look at a few of them:

Greatest Cricket Rivalry

S.N Cricket Rivalries 1 WI Vs Australia and England 2 Australia Vs South Africa 3 England Vs Australia 4 India Vs Pakistan

The West Indies Vs Australia & England

Though, indeed, the West Indies are no longer the formidable and dominating side they once were during the 1980s, their historic rivalry against England and Australia remains relevant.

Australia had beaten the West Indies 5-1 in the 1975-76 series. This ignited the rivalry between the two teams. The Caribbean side would go on to defeat the Australians in the following seven series.

The Windies’ rivalry against England began with the following comment from Tony Grieg. He said,

“You must remember that the West Indians, these guys if they get on top are magnificent cricketers. But if they’re down, they grovel, and I intend, with the help of Closey and a few others, to make them grovel.”

The West Indies however had the last laugh as they defeated England 3-0.

Australia Vs South Africa

The rivalry between these two countries exists in almost every sport. When it comes to cricket rivalry, these two nations check every box on the list. The back and forth between these two cricket juggernauts have been fascinating to watch across the years. The South Africans became the first team to beat the Australians on their home soil after 16 years in 2008-09. And ever since then, both teams have been having a go at each other numerous times.

England Vs Australia

Perhaps the oldest rivalry in cricket dates back to the 1800s and the reason for this rivalry may have originated off-field. During the 19th century, the term ‘Ashes’ was first used after England lost to Australia – for the first time on home soil, at The Oval. The Ashes is perhaps one of the best cricketing spectacles ever. Throughout the years, The Ashes has produced some of the most memorable Test series as well as the ODI series.

India Vs Pakistan Cricket Rivalry

Any list regarding cricket rivalry cannot be completed without mentioning these two countries. A clash between two subcontinental sides is believed to rake up the highest coverage across the globe. The rivalry between the two countries dates back to 1947 when Pakistan was partitioned from India. The first Test between the two sides took place in 1951. And ever since then, numerous memorable series and moments have been created whenever these two sides collided.

Cricket Rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

S.N Cricket Rivalries in IPL 1 KKR vs RCB 2 MI vs CSK

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

This is indeed one of the feistiest cricket rivalries in the IPL. The beginning of this rivalry was marked when Bredon McCullum hit a swashbuckling 158 against RCB. KKR is the third most successful team in the league, while RCB is still trying to win its first trophy. Redemption to Bangalore came in the form of Chris Gayle, a KKR reject. Once recruited, Gayle made the other teams regret not picking him. He decimated the opposition’s bowling and managed to secure victories for his team.

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings

This is perhaps the most famous rivalry in the IPL. Though Mumbai had a couple of offseasons, ever since Rohit Sharma took the reins, the fortunes seem to have turned for Mumbai Indians. While on the other hand, Chennai has proven itself to be the most consistent team in the IPL. An encounter between these two sides guarantees some memorable moments.

