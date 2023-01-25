Top 9 Greatest Male Sprinters of All Time | Guess Who Tops The List!!

- Advertisement -

Sprints are races over short distances in athletics and track and field events. In this sport, a person is running over a short distance at his/her highest speed in a limited period. It’s basically running at high speed and reaching the target as soon as possible. The sport is among the oldest running competitions, being recorded at the Ancient Olympic Games. Currently, three sprints are held at the modern Summer Olympics and outdoor World Championships: the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 400 metres. Sprinters like Usain Bolt, Tyson Gay, and Yohan Blake have been supreme in recent years. The lightning-quick racers have kept us amazed with their superhuman abilities. Within the blink of an eye, they were almost at the finishing line and it was difficult to catch them. In this blog, we will look at the greatest male sprinters of all time.

Top 9 Male Sprinters of All Time

S. No. Name of Sprinters 1. Usain Bolt 2. Tyson Gay 3. Michael Johnson 4. Yohan Blake 5. Asafa Powell 6. Maurice Greene 7. Donovan Bailey 8. Carl Lewis 9. Justin Gatlin

Usain Bolt | Greatest Sprinter

Usain Bolt is a Jamaican sprinter who has set a world record in the 100 meters, 200 meters, and 4 × 100 meters relay. He has won eight Olympic gold medals for Jamaica. Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012, and 2016). Usain Bolt is one of the most successful athletes in the 100 m with three titles and is the first person to win four World Championship medals in the 200 m.

Tyson Gay | Best sprinter of all time



With a time of 9.69 seconds, Gay holds the US record in the 100-meter dash, making him, along with Yohan Blake, the second-fastest sprinter in the event’s history, after Usain Bolt. He is the sixth-fastest 200 m runner in history and the fourth-fastest in the USA thanks to his 19.58 s. He has won 4 Olympic medals including 3 golds and 1 silver.

Michael Johnson | Greatest sprinter of all time



At the Olympic Games in Atlanta, Johnson is the first male runner to have won both the 200 and 400 meters. He was also the only competitor to successfully defend his 400-meter title at the next competition in Sydney. In addition to his Olympic triumphs, he also finished second only to Usain Bolt in the World Championships with a total of eight gold medals.

Yohan Blake | Best sprinters of all time



Blake hails from the same land as Usain Bolt. He shares the record for the quickest runner behind his countryman and is joint-second quickest with Tyson Gay. As the youngest 100 m world champion ever, he won gold at the 2011 World Athletics Championships. He also earned the Jamaican team silver medals in the 100 m and 200 m events at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Asafa Powell | All Time Best sprinters



In 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016, Powell competed at the Olympics, winning gold in the 4x100m relay in Rio. In the 100m in 2004 and 2008, his fifth-place result was his best performance. On June 14, 2005, Powell dropped the 100-meter world mark to 9.77 seconds. He maintained the record until Bolt made the first of three attempts to break it on May 31, 2008.

Maurice Greene | Best Sprinters

Maurice became the first man to complete a 100m race in less than 9.8 seconds. At the Sydney Olympics, Maurice Greene won two gold medals—one each in the 100-meter dash and the relay—and he followed it up with silver and bronze at the Athens Olympics in 2004. He was also named the world champion over the 100m distance three times, in 1997, 1999, and 2001, making him a legendary athlete.

Donovan Bailey | Fastest Runners in the world

As a part of the 1996 Summer Olympics 4 X 100 relay team and as an individual sprinter, Bailey was inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame on two consecutive occasions, in 2004 and 2008, respectively. He recorded a time of 9.84 seconds in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics to win the gold medal.

Another significant turning point in his career came in 1997 when he defeated Michael Johnson in a 150-meter race to earn the title of “living world’s fastest man.”

Carl Lewis | Greatest sprinters of all time



Carl Lewis held world records in the long jump in addition to the sprint events of the 100, 200, and 4×100 meters. He obtained a total of 10 medals in the Olympics, nine of which were gold. He was honored as the “World Athlete of the Century,” the “Sportsman of the Century,” and the “Olympian of the Century” by several sports federations due to his dominance throughout a career that lasted from 1979 to 1996.

Justin Gatlin | Best sprinters of all time



Gatlin clocked 9.85 seconds to win a gold medal in the 2004 Olympics along with a silver in the relay and a bronze in the 200m. In the 100 and 200 meters at the World Championships in Helsinki, he also won the gold medal. He became the oldest man to win Olympic medal in a non-relay sprint event. He won the bronze medal in the 100 meters at the 2012 London Olympics and followed it up with a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is the greatest sprinter in history? Usain Bolt or Usain St. Leo Bolt, a Jamaican sprinter who won gold medals in the 100-meter and 200-meter races in three straight Olympic Games, is widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time. What is the fastest a human can run? The fastest anyone has run is about 27½ miles per hour which is a speed reached (briefly) by famous sprinter Usain Bolt. What's Usain Bolt's top speed?

Usain Bolt is one of the most successful athletes in the 100 m. His average ground speed was 37.58km/h, whilst reaching a top speed of 44.72km/h in the 60-80m stretch.