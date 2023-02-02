Top 10 Greatest Long Jumpers of All Time | Leaping into the Limelight

- Advertisement -

-- Advertisement --

The long jump is a track and field event that involves the athletes’ combining speed, agility, and strength to leap as far as possible from a particular marked takeoff point. This event has always had a special position in the Olympics. It was featured for men in the 1896 Olympics and women since 1948. A truly exciting and challenging sport and there have been numerous long jumpers who have made quite an impact in this field and left their mark. Let us go through some of the greatest long jumpers of all time:

Top 10 Greatest Long Jumper of All-Time

S.No Name of the Long Jumper 1 Mike Powell 2 Bob Beamon 3 Carl Lewis 4 Robert Emmiyan 5 Erik Walder 6 Dwight Phillips 7 Galina Christyakova 8 Jackie Joyner-Kersee 9 Heike Dreschler 10 Anisoara Cusmir

Mike Powell | Best long jumper ever



Starting off the list is one of the most popular and well-known athletes/long jumpers in the world, Mike Powell. A two-time World Championship gold medalist, he holds the world record for the longest jump in the men’s category at 8.95 m (29 ft 4 1/4 in). Furthermore, he is a two-time Olympic silver medalist and a six-time U.S. long jump champion. The length that he covered was almost that of the entire pit, which is a testament to his abilities and temperament. No doubt that he is the best long jumper, the only feather that he could not achieve was winning gold at the Olympics, the grandest stage of them all.

-- Advertisement --

Also Read | Top 10 Major Sporting Events With The Highest Prize Money

Bob Beamon | Greatest Long Jumpers

-- Advertisement --

Next up we have Bob Beamon. Though not the longest, his jump of 8.90 meters is no mean feat nonetheless. He was successful in achieving a stupendous record in the Olympics. Featuring in almost all the lists of greatest long jumpers, he is the youngest long jumper to have ever set a world record, at the age of 22 years and 50 days old. His record stood for 20 years until it was broken by Mike Powell.

Carl Lewis | Olympic long jumper



Undoubtedly one of the most popular and recognized athletes ever, Carl Lewis is one such individual who needs no introduction. His long list of achievements includes the like of being a ten-time Olympic medalist (9 gold and 1 silver), eight times World Championship gold medalist et cetera. He made a jump of 8.87 meters. In 1988, Lewis became the first person ever to win back-to-back gold medals in a sporting event. He repeated this feat at the 1992 and 1996 Summer Games. Moreover, he also became the oldest long jumper to ever take gold when he won it in 1996 at the age of 35 years.

Also Read | 8 Stunning health benefits of running that’ll change your life

Robert Emmiyan | Best long jumpers



Robert Emmiyan is yet another famous and accomplished long jumper. A two-time European indoor champion and World Championship silver medalist. Robert is one of the athletes who has successfully set a high standard in this field. To date, he remains one of the all-time greatest European long jumpers and serves as an inspiration to the up-and-coming generation of long jumpers.

Erik Walder | Greatest Long Jumper

Making it next into the list is Erik Walder. Making a long jump of 8.74 meters, Erik is a World Championship gold medalist and a two-time world indoor championship bronze medalist. He further boosts his resume by adding two more bronze medals which he managed to secure in the indoor event. Competing ever since his college days, Erik was indeed one of the greatest long jumpers ever.

Also Read | Triple Jump Event | History, Rules, Techniques, World Records

-- Advertisement --

Dwight Phillips | Olympic long jumper

Dwight Phillips also features in the list of greatest long jumpers ever. Having won a gold medal at the Athens Olympics, he is also a four-time World Championship gold medalist. Him securing all of these feats definitely proves that he is one of the greatest long jumpers of the 21st century.

Galina Christyakova | Women long jumpers

There have been numerous women long jumpers who have created history in the field of long jump events, and Galina Christykova is one of them. A bronze medal winner in the Olympics and a winner of eight international long jump competitions, she has established herself as one of the best female long jumpers ever. Furthermore, she was also one of the first ever and most skilled triple jumpers ever.

Also Read | Top 10 Greatest High Jumpers of All-Time

Jackie Joyner-Kersee | Women long jumpers



Having jumped over 7.49 meters and securing 3 Olympic medals (1 gold, 2 silver), Jackie was undoubtedly one of the best female long jumpers ever. What is worth noting is that she holds the record for most points ever scored by a woman in a heptathlon. This is a testament to the multi-level talent that she possessed.

Heike Dreschler | Women long jumpers



Another prominent feature in the list of best women long jumpers ever, Heike Dreschler made a jump of 7.48 meters. Furthermore, her kitty of achievements also includes 2 Olympic golds and 1 silver, and 21 international competition wins. Boasting an outstanding resume, her feats and achievements have left a high benchmark for the upcoming generations to follow.

Best long jumpers from India

Murali Sreeshankar

Shaili Singh

Kumaravel Premkumar

Nayana James

Reeth Abraham

Mercy Kuttan

Read More | Need for speed shoes: Buy the best running shoes under 3000

Who is the best long jumper of all time?

Mike Powell, a two-time World Championship gold medalist, holds the world record for the longest jump in the men’s category at 8.95 m (29 ft 4 1/4 in). Who is the best long jumper in India? Murali Sreeshankar is regarded as the best long jumper in India. He holds the national record of 8.36 metres set in 2022.