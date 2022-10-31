Top 10 Greatest Heavyweight Boxers of All Time | Packing the Punch

- Advertisement -

Long gone are those when the stadiums and arenas used to be packed to the brim by people with only one thing on their mind: who would become the Heavyweight Champion of the world? People from all over the globe would flock to the stadiums just to catch a glimpse of Muhammad Ali fighting Joe Frazier for the title. There would be a deafening roar from the stands, cheering for their favorite boxer to knock out his opponent. In this blog, we will look at the top 10 greatest heavyweight boxers of all time.

The World Heavyweight Championship seems to have lost its former glory. The prestige it once held seems to have declined. No doubt that people still watch boxing matches nowadays, and no doubt that there still exists cheer regarding the Heavyweight Champion of the world. But what once was, is no longer what it used to be.

However, these 10 fighters changed the scenario of the world of sports. They went into the squared ring and showed what they were made of. Let us get to know them:

Top 10 Heavyweight Boxers of all time

Rank Heavyweight Boxer 1 Muhammad Ali 2 Joe Louis 3 Jack Johnson 4 Rocky Marciano 5 Jack Dempsey 6 George Foreman 7 Mike Tyson 8 Joe Frazier 9 Larry Holmes 10 Evander Holyfield

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Evander Holyfield

Starting off the list is Evander Holyfield, one of the greatest champions and heavyweight boxers to have ever set foot into the ring. Winning his first-ever heavyweight belt in 1990 after knocking out Buster Douglas in the third round, Evander with his indomitable spirit and never say die attitude dominated in the ring.

He is one of the few people on this earth who can claim to have defeated Mike Tyson. He defeated Tyson in 1996 to win the WBA Heavyweight title. It is this series of fights with Tyson that led to the infamous incident of him biting off Evander’s ear.

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Larry Holmes

Having one of the longest careers in boxing that spanned over 30 years from 1973 to 2002, Larry had a record of 69-6, with 44 victories coming by knockouts. He won his first heavyweight belt in 1978.

One highlight of his career was when he fought Muhammad Ali in 1980. He delivered a brutal beating to Ali that led to his corner stopping the fight. One of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever, Larry Holmes defended his title over 20 times.

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Joe Frazier

Having one of the most prolific careers in the history of boxing, Joe Frazier’s career lasted from 1965 to 1981 and had a record of 32-4-1, 27 of his victories coming by knockouts. The four losses that he had throughout his entire career came at the hands of two of the greatest boxers ever, one being Muhammad Ali and the other being George Foreman.

Joe’s fight against Ali in 1975, dubbed “Thrilla in Manilla” is widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in the history of boxing.

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Mike Tyson

Iron Mike Tyson: the notorious boxer throughout the majority of duration of his career, found himself surrounded by the midst of controversies. With a career spanning over 2 decades, he boasted a record of 50-6-0-2. He won 44 of his 50 matches by knockout.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion when he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986. Furthermore, he also went on to dominate his opponents throughout his career. Such was his ferocity and aggression that he managed to overpower fighters in a manner never seen before.

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | George Foreman

Considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers ever, George Foreman had a career that lasted from 1969-1997, a total of 28 years. In November 1994, he defeated Michael Moorer to become the oldest heavyweight champion in the history of boxing, at the age of 45.

His career records 76-5, with 68 victories coming off from knockouts. George’s most famous bout came against Muhammad Ali in 1974, labeled as the “Rumble in the jungle”.

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Jack Dempsey

Holding the World Heavyweight Championship from 1919 to 1926, William Harrison Dempsey was one of the first-ever superstars of the sport. Nicknamed the “Manassa Mauler”, he had a career with stats 61-6-8. Considered one of the toughest competitors ever, he won his first title when he broke Jess Willard’s jaw.

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Rocky Marciano

Ending his career with a perfect record of 49-0 (43 wins coming by knockouts), Rocky was one of those boxers who was loved by all. A crowd puller, people were enamored by his brilliant technique and skill set. What’s more interesting was his height; only 5 ’10”.

Having a rather short career that lasted from 1947-1958, the peak of his career came when he won the Heavyweight Championship after knocking out Joe Walcott in 1952. He defended his title six times before finally announcing his retirement.

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Jack Johnson

Jack, the Galveston Giant, Johnson was the first African American to have held the World Heavyweight Championship, when he defeated Tommy Burns in 1908. His professional career lasted from 1897 to 1928 with a record of 77-13-13, with 48 knockouts and 19 no-decisions.

He paved the way for the African Americans fighters to come and stake their claim. His fight against Jim Johnson in 1910 was labeled as the ‘fight of the century.’

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Joe Louis

Nicknamed “the Brown Bomber”, Joe Louis Barrow fought during one of the most troubling times in the history of mankind, world war 2. His career lasted from 1934-1951. He set a record of 68-3, with 54 of those won by knockouts.

Joe won his first heavyweight title in 1937, and successfully defended it a total of 25 times, before finally retiring as champion. He was named the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time by the International Boxing Research Organization in 2005. Considered a legend, he was truly one of the greatest American athletes of all time.

Greatest Heavyweight Boxers | Muhammad Ali

And topping the list is none other than Muhammad Ali. Born Cassius Clay, he eventually adopted the name that he became widely known and celebrated. Nicknamed the Champ and the Greatest, he is without a doubt, one of the most popular names in the history of the sporting world.

He was a three-time World Heavyweight Champion. He had a record of 56-5 with 37 knockouts: with his career lasting from 1960-1981.

With endless accolades, he truly became an icon for many. Outspoken, fearless, and determined for greatness, he showed what he is capable of and the meaning of being the Champion of the World.

Top 3 Heavyweight Boxers from India

S.N Heavyweight Boxer 1 Satish Kumar 2 Kaur Singh 3 Sagar Ahlawat

Top 10 Indian boxers who have made the country proud

S.N Indian Boxer 1 Mary Kom 2 Vijender Singh 3 Lovlina Borgohain 4 Amit Panghal 5 Laishram Sarita Devi 6 Akhil Kumar 7 Shiva Thapa 8 Vikas Krishan 9 Hawa Singh 10 Dingko Singh

