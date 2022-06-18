BIG NEWS! -J&K promoting sports in the Valley | Govt set forth participation of 35 lakh youth in sport

- Advertisement -

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir announced that J & K has brought a major transformation in sports in the past few years. Also, the government has set a target participation of around 35 lakh youth in sports this year, the statement came from Govt on Friday.

LG Manoj Sinha made these statements while attending the 9th Executive Council meeting of Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports (JIM&WS) in Pahalgam.

According to LG, around 1.5 to 2 lakh youth used to participate in sports events in J&K. However, more than 17 lakh youth participated in sports events last year. Every Panchayat in J & K has sports fields and has distributed the sports kits among the youth.

“During the last more than 2 years J&K has achieved many milestones in sports field and transformations and this year a target of 35 lakh youth, participating in these events, has been set,” he stated.

Sinha further added that in almost every district, indoor and outdoor stadiums are being built. Till now 31 Khelo India centers have been completed.

LG congratulated JIMWS and said-

“I congratulate Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports on completing 39 years. Since its inception in 1983, this institute has overcome many difficulties and challenges. Trainers like Sh Mahfooz Hajam have also made this institute proud with their remarkable achievements,”.

