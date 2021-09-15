Govt. of India launches Fit India Quiz: Learn How to Register & Win Exciting Prizes

New Delhi: The ministry of youth affairs and sports has launched the first-ever Fit India Quiz. It has been developed to promote a healthy lifestyle amongst the youth. It is an initiative under the Fit India movement. Fit India Quiz is the 1st ever nationwide quiz on sports and fitness.

Free Registrations for Early birds

-- Advertisement --

The Ministry also announced free registrations for the first 2 lakh students nominated by the registered 1 lakh schools. Every school can register a minimum of 2 students on first cum first basis. This step has been taken to motivate the students to take part.

Quiz Format

The format has been designed in an inclusive manner. It will be a mix of online and broadcast rounds. It has been done so for students across the country to get an opportunity to test their sports and fitness knowledge. The Quiz will have representation from all the States and Union territories.

Prize Money

-- Advertisement --

The pan India quiz has a mega Rs 3.25 crore as prize money, with the National round to be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

“The Fit India Quiz has been launched as part of the Fit India Movement envisioned by the Prime Minister which has played a significant role in creating large-scale awareness about the importance of leading a fit life. To motivate more students to join the Fit India Quiz, the participation fee for the 2 lakh students from the first 1 lakh schools has been waived off.” Anurag Thakur, Minister of YA & S said in a statement.

[For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport]