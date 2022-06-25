Good News! Sports Minister Anurag Thakur put forward Khelo India tribal games

- Advertisement -

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur, proposed the idea of the Khelo India Tribal Games during the National Conference of Ministers of sports of State and UTs (Day 2) at Kevadia, Gujarat.

The ‘Tribal games’ might help the tribal community to come forefront of the sports arena. This will groom the youth belonging to tribal areas and give them a platform. They can learn international-level methods from the best coaches. He also focused on improving sports infrastructure and the empowerment of athletes.

He said that tribal people are inclined towards hard labor and their genetic makeup is such that they are masters in the art of athletics, boxing, archery, swimming, and many more. He also emphasized ‘Team India’ to put the country among the top 10 sporting nations worldwide.

Glimpses from 2-Day National Conference of Ministers of Sports of States /UTs at Kevadia, Gujarat.

It aims to discuss the development prospects of sports in India.

Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports from 15 states were present at the conference. Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary Sports, Government of India and Shri. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of Youth Affairs, Government of India, and the senior officials of the Sports Department of 33 states and union territories have attended the Conference.

The officials and ministers of many states like Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, and Manipur have welcomed this bold step.

Through tribal games, talents from such grassroots levels will not go untapped and can be used to score well in the medal tally at international events. Tribal games can act as a way of bringing the best of talent to Khelo India Youth Games or University Games, Asian Games, Commonwealth, or Olympics. This unified approach might be a game-changer for India.

