Good news! Neeraj Chopra to make a return soon – Know full details here

- Advertisement -

Finally after much anticipation, the golden boy of India, Neeraj Chopra will be back in action at the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday. He has recovered from the injury that had sidelined him from the Commonwealth Games last month. The Lausanne league is the last Diamond League of the season which will feature men’s javelin throw.

World Championships silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra confirmed the news on Twitter that he will participate in the Lausanne Diamond League. This will be his first event since the World Championship and after missing the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to injury.

Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone.

See you in Lausanne! @athletissima pic.twitter.com/wx52umcVtm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 23, 2022

-- Advertisement --

Neeraj suffered with a groin injury in the finals of the World Athletics Championships, where he clinched the silver medal and ended India’s 19-year-long wait for a medal in world championships.

-- Advertisement --

The Lausanne is a stopover of the diamond league that will determine the top-six finalists for the final to be held in Zurich on September 6 and 7. Chopra is presently sitting in the 4th spot of the Diamond League standings after clinching second place in Stockholm Diamond League.

The Stockholm event (held in June) was Chopra’s first Diamond League competition in four years. He stunned everyone when he broke the national record for the second time in a month with an opening throw of 89.94 meters in Stockholm.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

After clinching silver at the World Championships, Chopra expressed about the Diamond League title that he wants to add to his CV.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport