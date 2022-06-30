Thursday, June 30, 2022
Good News! Gujarat to host National Games 2022 – India's new sports hub

By Nidhi Singh
Good News! Gujarat to host National Games 2022
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary-General, Rajiv Mehta announced that the National Games 2022 will be held in multiple cities of Gujarat in September-October this year.

Earlier, the event was postponed several times due to different reasons, finally, IOA has decided to organize the event in the state of Gujarat after the Gujarat Olympic Association and the state government jointly enunciated their interest to host the National Games.

Mehta said-

“The Gujarat government wrote to us that it backs the expression of interest of the state Olympic Association to host the Games and we are happy to accept their proposal,” 

“The Games will be held in five or six cities in Gujarat, including Ahmedabad in September-October. The exact dates will be announced after a few days. We are happy that the Games will be held after a lot of delays,” he added.

Mehta stated that the IOA top brass took the decision hurriedly to stop the further delay of the tournament and stage the “National Games 2022” as soon as possible. The top brass has the authority to take the decision and can later get the approval from the general house of the IOA.

“We are also going to call a General Body Meeting to ratify some important decisions as well as the hosting of National Games. We are going to approach Delhi High Court and Supreme Court (where cases involving IOA are pending) to allow us to call a GBM,” Mehta said.           

Kerala hosted the National Games, in 2015. After multiple delays in 2018 and 2019 because of the state’s inability to generate proper infrastructure, the games were postponed to 2020. COVID 19 pandemic further delayed this process.

According to him, Gujarat can easily provide the required infrastructure as the state already has top facilities for different sports. This would work as an advantage for conducting these national games in a period of short time.

