Good news for BGMI fans: Star Sports to collaborate wit NODWIN gaming to air BGMI Tournaments

For the first time on Indian television, Esports startup NODWIN has tied up with Star Sports to telecast the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series. The participating teams will play for the reward of Rs 1.5 crore.

Star Sports has associated with NODWIN Gaming to broadcast the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) Masters Series tournament in Hindi, Tamil, and English.

Schedule and Time

The rising esports series will air from June 24 to July 17.

Time- 8:30 PM onwards on Star Sports 2

Esports, extending its reach to television from different digital platforms. The number of platforms is also expected to increase from the previous 14 platforms to over 20 platforms by 2025.

This collaboration, between Star Sports and NODWIN Gaming, aims to capture a traditional sports – viewing audience. They provide opportunities to tap gamers living across the country. This will create a window for potential gamers and their career in Esports.

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming said

“There have been deferred broadcasts of eSports tournaments from the US on television channels, but this is the first time an Indian eSports tournament is being broadcast live on television,”

NODWIN Gaming might declare its digital streaming partners for the BGMI Masters Series soon. Acquired by Nazara Technologies in 2018, NODWIN Gaming is dominating eSports in South Asia.

