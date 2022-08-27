Good Initiative: Anurag Thakur launches ‘Azadi Quest’- Mobile games based on India’s Freedom Struggle

- Advertisement -

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur launched Azadi Quest, a series of online educational mobile games to highlight the story of India’s freedom struggle.

It is developed in collaboration with gaming company Zynga India to commemorate the country’s freedom struggle. The first two games in the series will showcase major milestones and heroes of India’s freedom struggle perfectly blended with fun games.

‘Azadi Quest’ is a series of online educational mobile games developed in collaboration with Zynga India, as part of the #AmritMahotsav celebrations. The 1st two games in the series highlight key milestones and heroes of the freedom struggle, interwoven with a fun game. #Gaming pic.twitter.com/pab4kHn4WC — Ministry of Electronics & IT (@GoI_MeitY) August 26, 2022

It is launched as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and will be available across the world from September.

The Azadi Quest games will be available on both, Android and iOS devices in English, and Hindi.

Anurag Thakur said in a statement.

“These games are an effort to tap into the huge market of online gamers and to educate them through games. Various arms of the government of India have collected information about unsung freedom fighters from different corners of the country. Azadi Quest is an effort to make the learning of this knowledge engaging and interactive,” -- Advertisement --

"इस ऑनलाइन मोबाइल गेम्स #AzadiQuest से जहाँ एक ओर AVGC सेक्टर की क्षमता और योग्यता बढ़ेगी वही दूसरी ओर भारत के समृद्ध संपन्न गौरवशाली इतिहास को दुनिया के अलग अलग कोनों में पहुंचाने का प्रयास करेगी" – श्री @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/SLhymPX0dq — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) August 24, 2022

The information in these apps has been carefully collected by the Publications Division and the Indian Council of Historical Research. These apps will become easily accessible sources of genuine and accurate information on India’s freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947.

