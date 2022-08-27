Saturday, August 27, 2022
Good Initiative: Anurag Thakur launches 'Azadi Quest'- Mobile games based on India's Freedom Struggle

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Anurag Thakur launches 'Azadi Quest' Mobile Games based on India's Freedom Struggle- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur launched Azadi Quest, a series of online educational mobile games to highlight the story of India’s freedom struggle. 

It is developed in collaboration with gaming company Zynga India to commemorate the country’s freedom struggle. The first two games in the series will showcase major milestones and heroes of India’s freedom struggle perfectly blended with fun games.

It is launched as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and will be available across the world from September.

The Azadi Quest games will be available on both, Android and iOS devices in English, and Hindi.

Anurag Thakur said in a statement.

“These games are an effort to tap into the huge market of online gamers and to educate them through games. Various arms of the government of India have collected information about unsung freedom fighters from different corners of the country. Azadi Quest is an effort to make the learning of this knowledge engaging and interactive,” 

The information in these apps has been carefully collected by the Publications Division and the Indian Council of Historical Research. These apps will become easily accessible sources of genuine and accurate information on India’s freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today 

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Nidhi Singh
