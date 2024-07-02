Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh, Sohail Khan, Joins Income Tax Department as Assistant

- Advertisement -

Sohail Khan, better known as the “Golden Boy of Madhya Pradesh,” has created a huge record by getting appointed as an Income Tax Assistant in the Mumbai region. He became the first athlete in Kudo sports to get selected for such a premium selection through the sports quota, getting exempted from the written examinations and interviews.

A Journey in Sports

The sporting career of Sohail dates back to the 5th grade when this boy tried his hands at various sports such as Taekwondo, Karate, Kabaddi, Athletics, Rifle shooting, Archery, and finally, Kudo. But he emerged as an icon in Kudo. Sohail had undergone training under Coach Dr. Ajaz Khan. He rose to fame and is known for being the Kudo World Champion, 2017, and a 19-time National Gold Medalist in Kudo.

Historic Appointment as Income Tax Assistant

The appointment of Sohail Khan as an Income Tax Assistant in Mumbai has been a landmark in the Kudo sport. It underlines government recognition in athletic excellence; it shows that there are prestigious careers at the end of the tunnel that sport provides. Sohail’s selection, circumventing the written examinations and interviews, was to emphasize the respect for his achievements and dedication.

Celebrations with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar and Kudo International Federation of India’s patron, Akshay Kumar, invited Sohail Khan to lunch in celebration of his achievement. Akshay met Sohail and congratulated him on this most historic appointment, sharing his life journey with him through dedication to the sports world. Akshay blessed him and promised continued support in the future.

Reminiscence of the Journey

Between resilience, hard work, and help from his coach, parents, and the sporting community, Sohail Khan made it through. “This appointment is a testament to the collective effort of everyone who believed in me,” Sohail said with gratitude. Indeed, such an achievement would measure as inspiration to young striving athletes, letting them know that dedication and support can realize even the loftiest of dreams.

Impact and Inspiration

Sohail Khan’s story showcases the transformative power of sports. His appointment as an Income Tax Assistant is beaming with pride for the sports fraternity, especially the Kudo fraternity, which has given an athlete of his caliber to the world. It acts as a lighthouse of hope and inspiration to aspiring athletes that excellence in sports brings exciting life opportunities.

Looking Forward

Sohail Khan’s future with potential is abiding. The appointment to the post of an Income Tax Assistant is simply one milestone in his career graph. The sports community awaits further contributions and success as he excels in this professional role. Sohail’s journey from being a young athlete at Sagar to an Income Tax Assistant in Mumbai depicts everything that dreams, dedication, and support can do.

This milestone shall be a great inspiration to young athletes who will show passion and dedication in the pursuit of their dreams, working hard for opportunities and recognition.

