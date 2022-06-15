Golden Boy of India ‘Neeraj Chopra’ Breaks the National Record: Best Ever Throw by an Indian

- Advertisement -

India’s javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra made a spectacular return to the competition season. Neeraj thrashed the national record with a monster throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday.

Neeraj secured silver medal at the event. It was his first competition after Tokyo 2020.

Neeraj Chopra’s throws at Paavo Nurmi Games 2022

Throw 1 : 86.92 m

Throw 2: 89.30 m (PB, NR)

Throw 3 : X

Throw 4 : X

Throw 5 : X

Throw 6: 85.85 m

Neeraj opened with a majestic throw of 86.92m before marking the spear at 89.30m. His next three attempts were fouls while in his sixth and final attempt, he marked 85.85m. He was just 0.53m behind the Gold medalist.

8⃣9⃣.3⃣0⃣ 🤩🤩 In his 1st Int'l event since #Tokyo2020 Olympics @Neeraj_chopra1 Chopra makes a solid return, bettering his own #NationalRecord to 89.30m (NR, PB), a brilliant start to the season🔥🔥 Neeraj clinches 🥈at #PaavoNurmiGames 2022, just 0.53m behind the Gold medalist pic.twitter.com/2bPUhBS61T — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) June 14, 2022

-- Advertisement --

After winning the gold at Tokyo Olympics 10 months ago, it was the first time in a competition where Neeraj came up with a throw of 89.30m. He shattered his national record of 88.07m produced at the Indian Grand Prix in Patiala in 2021.

-- Advertisement --

-- Advertisement --

Chopra’s 89.30m mark has put him in the fifth spot on the world season leaders list.

Finland’s 25-year-old Oliver Helander clinched gold and surprised everyone when he produced a personal best throw of 89.93m in his second attempt.

-- Advertisement --

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada was third with a best effort of 86.60m. Peters’ first defeat after seven wins in this season.

The Paavo Nurmi Games, first held in 1957 are named after the legendary Finnish middle and long-distance runner “Paavo Johannes Nurmi”. It is a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series event, one of the most eminent competitions outside the Diamond League Meetings.

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today-

KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport