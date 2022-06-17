Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra to lead 37 member Indian contingent for CWG 2022

- Advertisement -

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will lead the 37-member Indian athletics team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games as announced by The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday.

The selection committee picked up all the expected athletes for CWG with zero surprises. Out of 37 members, 18 are women. The star sprinters Hima Das and Dutee Chand reserved their berths in the women’s 4x100m relay team. The selectors also named a men’s 4x400m relay team. Amoj Jacob has been selected for the men’s 4x400m relay team.

AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said

“The selected athletes, except for those who have been asked to prove form and fitness and who are competing abroad, will train in Chula Vista in the USA ahead of the 28 July to 8 August CWG, and their visas are awaited. We can win more medals than the last edition,”

Aishwarya Babu broke the 11-year national record in the triple jump recently and will also participate in the event. Amlan Borgohain, 200m national record holder, might possibly miss the tournament as he could not achieve the CWG qualifying standard set by the AFI. Discus thrower, Seema Punia has been given a chance to feature in her fifth CWG as Punia has won a medal in the four CWGs.

India’s Athletics Team:

Men: Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase); Nitender Rawat (Marathon); M Sreeshankar and Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Long Jump); Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel, and Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump); Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Shot Put); Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Rohit Yadav (Javelin Throw); Sandeep Kumar and Amit Khatri (Race Walking); Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi and Rajesh Ramesh (4x400m Relay).

Women: S Dhanalakshmi (100m and 4x100m relay); Jyothi Yarraji (100m Hurdles); Aishwarya B (Long Jump and Triple Jump) and Ancy Sojan (Long Jump); Manpreet Kaur (Shot Put); Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and Seema Antil Punia (Discus Throw); Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani (Javelin Throw); Manju Bala Singh and Sarita Romit Singh (Hammer Throw); Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami (Race Walking); Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, MV Jilna and NS Simi (4x100m relay).

