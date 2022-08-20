Saturday, August 20, 2022
Gold Medal Alert ! Antim scripts history at U20 World Wrestling Championships | Becomes 1st Indian woman wrestler to win Gold

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Antim won gold at U-20 World Wrestling Championship- KreedOn
Image Source- The Indian Express
Indian women wrestler, Antim scripts history as became the first-ever Indian woman wrestler to win the gold at U20 World Wrestling Championships in the ongoing event at Bulgaria. It’s a new milestone for India as the nation has never won a gold medal in women’s wrestling U20 World Championships.

17-year-old Antim defeated Atlyn Shagayeva of Kazakhstan by 8-0 (53kg category) in the finals. In the qualification round, Antim defeated a German wrestler by 11-0, and in the semifinal, she convincingly defeated a Ukrainian grappler.

U20 World Wrestling Championship: Women’s Wrestling Team secured 2nd spot

Sonam Malik and Priyanka won silver medals in 62 kg and 65 kg respectively. Whereas Ritika, Priyanshi, and Sito settled for bronze. With this achievement, the Indian junior women’s team secured the runners-up trophy with 160 points at the U20 wrestling championship 2022.

Nidhi Singh
