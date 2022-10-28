Gilchrist & Virat Kohli’s impassioned handshake- Video went viral | #ViratKohli #T20WC – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Adam Gilchrist and Virat Kohli’s impassioned handshake, ahead of the game against the Netherlands, went viral. Gilchrist seemingly greeted Virat Kohli with an impassioned handshake, a pat on the shoulder, and a thumbs-up when Virat Kohli was engaged in a conversation with former South Africa star Dale Steyn.

Gilchrist meets Kohli and he seems impressed🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/BciNf1jV6h — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) October 27, 2022

Virat Kohli was named the player of the match after his stellar performance at the opening match of team India against its arch-rivals on October 23. Virat Kohli, jointly with Hardik Pandya had scored a century to bring in the victory on team India’s lap. Further, team India also won the match against the Netherlands on Thursday. Team India will play the third match against South Africa on October 30, Sunday.

