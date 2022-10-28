Friday, October 28, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn BanterGilchrist & Virat Kohli’s impassioned handshake- Video went viral | #ViratKohli #T20WC...

Gilchrist & Virat Kohli’s impassioned handshake- Video went viral | #ViratKohli #T20WC – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Gilchrist and Virat Kohli’s impassioned handshake video went viral
Image Source: Twitter
- Advertisement -

Adam Gilchrist and Virat Kohli’s impassioned handshake, ahead of the game against the Netherlands, went viral. Gilchrist seemingly greeted Virat Kohli with an impassioned handshake, a pat on the shoulder, and a thumbs-up when Virat Kohli was engaged in a conversation with former South Africa star Dale Steyn.

Virat Kohli was named the player of the match after his stellar performance at the opening match of team India against its arch-rivals on October 23. Virat Kohli, jointly with Hardik Pandya had scored a century to bring in the victory on team India’s lap. Further, team India also won the match against the Netherlands on Thursday. Team India will play the third match against South Africa on October 30, Sunday.

-- Advertisement --

Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan- KreedOnRead more| Sports Fraternity Reacts To Virat Kohli Stunning Innings Against Pakistan

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articlePro Kabaddi League 2022: Teams & Their Player’s List | All You Need to Know

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
NCA KreedOn

All About the National Cricket Academy – The home of Legends...

Cricket
Ind vs SL 1st T20I - KreedOn

IND VS SL 1st T20I: Squads, Venues, Telecast, LIVE Streaming— Everything...

News
Tendulkar, Gavaskar and others lose voting rights in MCA election

Tendulkar, Gavaskar & others lose voting rights in MCA election

News
IND VS AUS T20 Dream11 Prediction- KreedOn

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction for today’s T20 match 2022 |...

Cricket Predictions