Gavaskar cautions young cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill against getting complacent

- Advertisement -

Veteran Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar cautioned young cricketers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill against getting complacent after their record-breaking twin double centuries. Indian Cricket has witnessed players’ careers fading after a glittering beginning, such as Rajesh Chauhan, Karun Nair, Laxmipathy Balaji, and SS Das. Legendary batsman Gavaskar hopes Gill and Ishan’s names do not add to this list.

Gavaskar said,

“In the last one month or so, there have been two double centuries cracked by Indian batsmen in one-day internationals. Both were magnificent innings by young men brimming with confidence and with a huge future ahead of them. They are in their early 20s, so what they make of the future is entirely up to them. Will they keep their head and feet on the ground after these stupendous knocks or are they going to get carried away so much that they think that all that they have to do is to just turn up at the crease, and the runs will flow by automatically.”

Sunil Gavaskar added,

“Today’s youngsters are super confident, and that’s a wonderful thing. The worry of being dropped from the national team doesn’t enter their minds as they have the cushion of an IPL contract. Therefore, failure doesn’t scare them and they can go out and play what is popularly known as fearless cricket when it is actually worry-free cricket. When being dropped from the national team is not a worry, then a player can go out and play bindaas cricket for there’s always the IPL with its minimum 14 matches in which to make people forget the international failures.”

-- Advertisement --

Gavaskar praised the confidence and fearlessness of young cricketers in the team and pointed out that it emerges from the fact that there are other arenas where cricketers can display their talent. Gavaskar also feels that performances in the IPL tend to rule out memories of failures at the international level, which he hopes is not the case with Gill and Ishan.

-- Advertisement --