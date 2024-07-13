Gautam Gambhir Wants Morne Morkel as New Indian Bowling Coach

- Advertisement -

Gautam Gambhir, the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, wants Morne Morkel as new Indian bowling coach. He has requested BCCI to consider Morne Morkel for the bowling coach position.

The former fast bowler has plenty of experience in his pocket as the bowling coach, as he has worked with so many franchises around the world. In the IPL, he was the coach of the Lucknow Super Giants. Both Gambhir and Morkel have worked together for LSG in the IPL. The latter he was also the bowling coach of the Pakistan cricket team in the ODI World Cup 2023.

He is known for being a good coach in both international cricket and in the IPL. At 33, he retired from international cricket in the year 2018, but he still knows the latest game techniques. Gambhir likes to work with people he knows well, and he wants Morkel in his coaching team.

Names like Lakshmipathy Balaji and Vinay Kumar are being considered for the bowling coach position. The BCCI might also consider Zaheer Khan the former Indian fast bowler.

Morne Morkel lives in northern Sydney with his wife, Roz Kelly, a sports practitioner, and their two children. If he gets the job, he will replace Paras Mhambrеy, who has done well for three years with head coach Rahul Dravid.