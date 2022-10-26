Wednesday, October 26, 2022
“Gautam Gambhir ko jagao koi”: Netizens slam Gambhir for not reacting in IND vs PAK Action-Packed Moments | Twitter Reactions- KreedOn Banter

By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Gambhir reaction in Ind vs Pak Match- KreedOn
Image Source- Hindustan Times
ICC’s video of the commentary, from the last over of the electrifying match of India vs Pakistan on Monday at the MCG, created a stir amongst the netizens. Star Sports shared a video and captioned it, “The final moments of a nail-biting #GreatestRivalry caught on (camera). Relive the winning shot of #INDvPAK with @cricketaakash, #SanjayBangar & @GautamGambhir & gear up for #INDvNED!”. The reaction from former Indian Cricketer, Gautam Gambhir while sitting at the commentary panel, amidst the final over of the mega clash of IND vs PAK, left the netizens stupefied.

While Gambhir was sitting at one side not reacting much, Aakash Chopra can be seen standing and doing most of the commentary with Sanjay Bangar joining him for a small segment. Netizens criticized Gambhir for his reaction in Ind vs Pak match.

The netizens criticized the former Indian cricketer for not reacting to the tense situation for Team India while playing the last balls against Pakistan on Sunday.

Here’s how the netizens slammed Gambhir with numerous tweets

Sneha Ghosh
