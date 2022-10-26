“Gautam Gambhir ko jagao koi”: Netizens slam Gambhir for not reacting in IND vs PAK Action-Packed Moments | Twitter Reactions- KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

ICC’s video of the commentary, from the last over of the electrifying match of India vs Pakistan on Monday at the MCG, created a stir amongst the netizens. Star Sports shared a video and captioned it, “The final moments of a nail-biting #GreatestRivalry caught on (camera). Relive the winning shot of #INDvPAK with @cricketaakash, #SanjayBangar & @GautamGambhir & gear up for #INDvNED!”. The reaction from former Indian Cricketer, Gautam Gambhir while sitting at the commentary panel, amidst the final over of the mega clash of IND vs PAK, left the netizens stupefied.

While Gambhir was sitting at one side not reacting much, Aakash Chopra can be seen standing and doing most of the commentary with Sanjay Bangar joining him for a small segment. Netizens criticized Gambhir for his reaction in Ind vs Pak match.

The netizens criticized the former Indian cricketer for not reacting to the tense situation for Team India while playing the last balls against Pakistan on Sunday.

Here’s how the netizens slammed Gambhir with numerous tweets

Gambhir ko kya ho gaya yaha pe https://t.co/CnieGFXhGu — Rahul Sharma (@rahul95_sharma) October 25, 2022

Ye Gambhir ko jagao koi — God of Cricket (PARODY) (@rational_parody) October 25, 2022

Gambhir no raction — 🌄-Jib (@Sanjib_IndiaN_) October 25, 2022

Very Gambhir hai Gautam bhai — Ummeed bachi hai abhi🏏 (@cricdrugs) October 25, 2022

A Clearly Fraustation Jealously Of EX Indian Former Cricketer Goutham Gambhir Sir So What A About Now 😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂 — 👑 Virat Kohli Empire 👑 (@Virat91721823) October 25, 2022

Gambhir has been gunning for Kohli ever since the latter stood up in support of Shami after the last WC in the UAE. Think he was shrinking (like small people do) seeing his object of dislike do so well and grab the entire nation's attention. So Gambhir samasya for him. pic.twitter.com/gCAEDZ1QJf — Debraj Mookerjee (@debrajmookerjee) October 25, 2022

