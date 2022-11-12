Gautam Gambhir hails MS Dhoni for his achievements as a captain | KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

Former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir hails MS Dhoni for his achievements as a captain after Team India gets knocked out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Gautam Gambhir said on Star Sports,

“Someone will come and probably score more double 100s than Rohit Sharma and more 100s than Virat Kohli, but I don’t think any Indian captain would be able to achieve three ICC trophies.”

Gambhir has played in two match-winning knocks, under the captainship of MS Dhoni. The duo played in the 2007 edition of the T20 World Cup final as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup final. Gautam Gambhir hails MS Dhoni for his phenomenal records in the ICC events and says he doubts if there will ever be another captain to achieve them.

MS Dhoni won the T20 World Cup (2007) and ODI World Cup (2011) in his first attempt as the captain of India. Dhoni is the first cricketer to have secured all three ICC trophies as a skipper.

However, Team India in the current edition of the T20 World Cup was knocked out on Thursday. The Men in Blue were defeated by the England team by 10 wickets in the semifinal. Despite being in the top position of Group 2, Team India couldn’t complete its T20 World Cup venture.

#TeamIndia put up a fight but it was England who won the match. We had a solid run till the semifinal & enjoyed a solid support from the fans. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/5t1NQ2iUeJ #T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/5qPAiu8LcL — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Pakistan will clash against England on Sunday in the final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan and England have scaled the heights to reach the #T20WorldCup final 💥 Who will come out on top at the MCG? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/J8Azf7belP — ICC (@ICC) November 12, 2022

