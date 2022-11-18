Friday, November 18, 2022
Gary Neville: “No way back” for Cristiano Ronaldo to Play for Manchester United

By Nidhi Singh
Updated:
Gary Neville:
Image Source- Zee News
Former Manchester United player Gary Neville hits back at his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and stated that there’s “no way back” for him to play for Manchester United after his controversial criticism of the club’s structure and coach Erik ten Hag.

Though he also mentioned that he holds no grudge against his former team-mate even after Ronaldo said that Neville and Wayne Rooney are not his “friends” in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, which is making headlines since Tuesday.

Neville to Skysports Said,

“No, and l don’t think he wants a way back. He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career,”

Neville further added

“I’m wondering what Man Utd are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or they open up a precedent so any player can criticize them in the future,”

Manchester United released a statement after Ronaldo’s interview and suggested that the club has taken note of the media coverage regarding an interview given by Cristiano Ronaldo and that the club will consider its response after inspecting all the facts which have been established.

The statement read,

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief, and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans,”

In FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar, Ronaldo missed the warm-up match against Nigeria due to some health issues as the coach informed in a press conference earlier.

Nidhi Singh
