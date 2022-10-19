Ganguly’s Reaction on Appointment of Roger Binny as BCCI New President | Shahid Afridi bold statement on Jay Shah’s comment | #BCCI #RogerBinny – KreedOn Banter

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
Ganguly’s Reaction to the Selection of Roger Binny as BCCI New President- KreedOn
Image Source: Hindustan Times
Former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and veteran cricketer Sourav Ganguly extend well wishes to the new President, Roger Binny after the 91st Annual General Meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Ganguly tells the reporters,

“I wish Roger all the best. The new group will take this forward. The BCCI is in great hands. Indian cricket is strong so I wish them all the luck.” 

The 91st Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday in Mumbai, where veteran cricketer Roger Binny officially replaced the cricket icon, Sourav Ganguly.

91st Annual General Meeting
Image Source: PTI

Jay Shah makes a bold statement on Asia Cup 2023

Jay Shah has retained his post as the secretary of the BCCI and revealed new information regarding Team India’s tour to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Shah told the reporters that Team India will not be traveling to Pakistan and that a neutral venue must be decided. 

Shahid Afridi also made a bold statement aimed at the BCCI and Jay Shah’s comment via Twitter. The tweet reads “When excellent comradery between the 2 sides in the past 12 months has been established that has created good feel-good factor in the 2 countries, why BCCI Secy will make this statement on the eve of #T20WorldCup match? Reflects lack of cricket administration experience in India.

Top Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade- KreedOnRead More | Top 14 Next-Gen Young Cricketers Who Could Rule The Upcoming Decade

