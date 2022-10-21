“Ganguly is a big figure, big name”, Binny on Sourav Ganguly | #RodgerBinny #BCCI – KreedOn Banter

- Advertisement -

The 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, glorifies the former president, Sourav Ganguly. Roger Binny officially replaced Sourav Ganguly as the president of BCCI after the 91st Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday. Binny said that Ganguly has changed the face of Indian Cricket.

Roger Binny in an interview with ANI on Thursday, said,

“Ganguly is a big figure, a big name. He’s the person who changed the face of Indian cricket. When he was captain, he got them to be better cricketers, more fighting cricketers. They have won a lot of matches. They were unlucky not to win a World Cup but he definitely changed the thought process and the players’ playing conditions. He’s always a big icon, especially for the younger cricketers, the younger generation,” “Ganguly can change cricketers overnight, the way they approach the game,” adds Binny.

