Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNewsKreedOn Banter“Ganguly is a big figure, big name”, Binny on Sourav Ganguly |...

“Ganguly is a big figure, big name”, Binny on Sourav Ganguly | #RodgerBinny #BCCI – KreedOn Banter

-- Advertisement --
By Sneha Ghosh
Updated:
“Ganguly is a big figure, big name”, Binny on Sourav Ganguly
Image Source: Twitter @ANI, PTI
- Advertisement -

The 36th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, glorifies the former president, Sourav Ganguly. Roger Binny officially replaced Sourav Ganguly as the president of BCCI after the 91st Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday. Binny said that Ganguly has changed the face of Indian Cricket.

Roger Binny in an interview with ANI on Thursday, said,

“Ganguly is a big figure, a big name. He’s the person who changed the face of Indian cricket. When he was captain, he got them to be better cricketers, more fighting cricketers. They have won a lot of matches. They were unlucky not to win a World Cup but he definitely changed the thought process and the players’ playing conditions. He’s always a big icon, especially for the younger cricketers, the younger generation,”

“Ganguly can change cricketers overnight, the way they approach the game,” adds Binny.

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more latest updates and stories on Indian sports (and athletes), subscribe to the KreedOn network today – KreedOn: The Voice of #Indiansport

-- Advertisement --
Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above
Sneha Ghosh
Previous articleTop 10 Best Ab Rollers | Make The Core Stronger Using Ab Roller
Next articleIndia Tour of Bangladesh After 7 years, BCB Announces Schedule

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

-- Advertisement --

SUBSCRIBE

Subscribe Now
Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now. Click the link above




Trending on top

POPULAR POSTS

FIND US HERE

Office No. 301, Lalwani Icon, Sakore Nagar, Viman Nagar, Off New Airport road, Pune, Maharashtra 411014.

CONTACT US

Contact Us: +91 8755444551
Email Us: [email protected], [email protected]


© KreedOn® Techmeep Sports Pvt. Ltd. | All Rights Reserved 2019
MORE STORIES
Kapil Dev MSD KreedOn

Best cricket captains in the world cup of all time

Cricket
KreedOn Banter

KreedOn Banter | Suryakumar Yadav showed Sanju Samson’s picture to fans...

News
India to tour to Bangladesh after 7 years, BCB announces schedule

India Tour of Bangladesh After 7 years, BCB Announces Schedule

Cricket
Ind vs SA 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction - KreedOn

India vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction for today’s ODI match |...

Cricket Predictions