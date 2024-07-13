Game-Changing Investment: IIT Madras Invest 5 Crores in Sports Tech Startups

- Advertisement -

IIT Madras took the initiative aimed to foster innovation in the sports industry, they invest 5 crores to sports tech startups. The ‘Sports Tech Start-Up Conclave,’ inaugurated in New Delhi on July 12, seeks to promote indigenous technological advancements in the sports sector.

During the two-day conclave, IIT Madras announced its ambitious plan to assist a minimum of 200 sports tech startups. Organized by the Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA), the conclave aims to bolster deep tech startups in sports by offering financial backing to selected ventures.

This initiative aims to stimulate the creation of innovative products and applications that leverage technology to enhance performance. IIT Madras is set to support startups that focus on utilizing sensors, networks, actuators, and controllers in product development.

IIT Madras plans to introduce a new four-year sports science program starting in 2025 under the Centre of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA). This initiative aims to cultivate deep tech startups within the sports industry.

Even early-stage startups are eligible for funding, provided they are incorporated and hold intellectual property rights. Alongside financial backing, IITM CESSA will provide startups with access to cutting-edge sports facilities. The technical guidance, and a robust startup ecosystem also be there for their growth.

