Find Out Who is the Saddest Person After Ind vs Eng Match Got Cancelled

By Santhosh Narayan
Image Source: Indian Express

After much consideration and confusion, the final Test between India and England got canceled due to Covid concerns. Twitter was buzzing with frustration. And netizens channeled that into hilarious funny memes. 

Here are some of our favorite from Yesterday on Twitter.

BCCI’s Masterstroke?

India was leading the series 2-1 coming into the final test. After all was it a BCCI masterstroke !? 

Munna on point

This excerpt from ‘Mirzapur’ rightly depicts the situation of fans. All the fans were desperately waiting for the match to start.

Jarvo Mania

Pitch invader Jarvo 69 went viral during the series. And this hilarious tweet adjourned him the man of the series. Let’s be honest, he deserves it more than anyone!

Battle of the Boards

The ECB initially said India forfeited the match. But the BCCI wasn’t having it. And we will see who will have the last laugh when India returns to England for the 2022 Tour.

Funny Memes: Why should boys have all the fun 

This hilarious tweet acknowledges the revenue lost due to the cancellation of the final test. Virat Kohli‘s hilarious laugh adds feather to the meme.

Funny Memes: Manchester ka Gunda 

Due to the last-minute cancellation of the final test. We all were like Indiranagar ka Gunda aka Dravid mood.

Funny Memes: Game Changer

The covid outbreak in the Indian camp started from coach Ravi Shastri testing positive. And netizens were quick to acknowledge the “game-changer” of the series.

Funny Memes: Confusion hi Confusion

With the fate of the series still unknown, and the amount of confusion yesterday over the Manchester Test. This tweet depicts the situation of all of us. 

Funny Memes: Indian Postponement League

Due to the Covid outbreak, IPL 2020 was rescheduled for this year. And with a covid threat looming again. IPL be like – why always me ?!

Funny Memes: Sad boi hours

This was all of us after the 5th test was canceled. Jethalal is a mood.

Santhosh Narayan
