Find Out Who is the Saddest Person After Ind vs Eng Match Got Cancelled

After much consideration and confusion, the final Test between India and England got canceled due to Covid concerns. Twitter was buzzing with frustration. And netizens channeled that into hilarious funny memes.

Here are some of our favorite from Yesterday on Twitter.

BCCI’s Masterstroke?

BCCI cancelled #5thTest match after India lead by 2-1

👓😂 pic.twitter.com/NN1EwcLiBK — Ank Hit Rawat (@ankitrawat045) September 10, 2021

India was leading the series 2-1 coming into the final test. After all was it a BCCI masterstroke !?

Munna on point

Fans who were waiting for #5thTest match to start be like:- pic.twitter.com/xlpd36Mmhi — কৌশিক 🇮🇳 (@the_memer_kid_) September 10, 2021

This excerpt from ‘Mirzapur’ rightly depicts the situation of fans. All the fans were desperately waiting for the match to start.

Jarvo Mania

Man of the Tournament award goes to one & only Jarvo .🤣

Ravi Shastri ke liye koyi award bacha hai.🤔#5thTest #INDvsEND #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/IY5Y0LGNMz — Mr. Hindustani Live (@YatraGiri) September 10, 2021

Pitch invader Jarvo 69 went viral during the series. And this hilarious tweet adjourned him the man of the series. Let’s be honest, he deserves it more than anyone!

Battle of the Boards

The ECB initially said India forfeited the match. But the BCCI wasn’t having it. And we will see who will have the last laugh when India returns to England for the 2022 Tour.

Funny Memes: Why should boys have all the fun

#5thTest #ManchesterTest #ENGvIND 1. Girls after getting a birthday party cancelled 2. Guys after getting an international match worth Rs. 250 cr cancelled pic.twitter.com/v5PDz0JMht — Paras Jain (@_paras25_) September 10, 2021

This hilarious tweet acknowledges the revenue lost due to the cancellation of the final test. Virat Kohli‘s hilarious laugh adds feather to the meme.

Funny Memes: Manchester ka Gunda

Due to the last-minute cancellation of the final test. We all were like Indiranagar ka Gunda aka Dravid mood.

Funny Memes: Game Changer

The covid outbreak in the Indian camp started from coach Ravi Shastri testing positive. And netizens were quick to acknowledge the “game-changer” of the series.

Funny Memes: Confusion hi Confusion

#ENGvIND #ManchesterTest #5thTest postponed or cancel or Forfiet, don't know, So India win the series..?

Fan's confused what happened right now 🧐 pic.twitter.com/GLxteFL7Ls — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@kingashu_786) September 10, 2021

With the fate of the series still unknown, and the amount of confusion yesterday over the Manchester Test. This tweet depicts the situation of all of us.

Funny Memes: Indian Postponement League

Due to the Covid outbreak, IPL 2020 was rescheduled for this year. And with a covid threat looming again. IPL be like – why always me ?!

Funny Memes: Sad boi hours

This was all of us after the 5th test was canceled. Jethalal is a mood.

