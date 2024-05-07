‘Funny guy, sensible captain’: Yuvraj Singh’s Thoughts on His Friendship with Rohit Sharma

- Advertisement -

Yuvraj Singh, the designated ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, expresses his desire to witness his long-time cricket companion, Rohit Sharma, adorned with a World Cup medal as captain. Yuvraj, currently in the United States to promote the T20 World Cup, recently attended the Miami Formula One Grand Prix. Notably, he played pivotal roles in India’s victories in the T20Is (2007) and ODIs (2011) World Cups. His standout performance in the 2011 ODI World Cup earned him the title of ‘Player of the Tournament,’ where India emerged victorious under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Yuvraj told the ICC:

“Very crucial (Rohit’s presence as captain). I think we need a really good captain, a sensible captain who takes decisions well under pressure, and he’s the one to take them.”

The former India all-rounder added:

“He was the captain when we lost in the 50-over (2023 World Cup) final. He has won five IPL trophies (for Mumbai Indians) as a captain. I think we need somebody like him to captain India.”

Yuvraj thinks that India requires a leader capable of making tough choices under pressure for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and he sees Rohit as the ideal candidate for the role.

ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 Ambassador Yuvraj Singh with the 🏆 in Miami 📸 pic.twitter.com/kIhzAHqOne — ICC (@ICC) May 6, 2024

When Rohit first played for India during the 2007 tour in Ireland, Yuvraj was already an established player in the limited-overs format, and over time, their friendship blossomed. Notably, they were teammates in the Indian squad that won the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007.

Yuvraj and Rohit’s friendship began during their early years in the Indian cricket team, with Yuvraj being among Rohit’s closest allies. This bond grew stronger when Yuvraj was there to support Rohit as he made his international debut. Rohit entered the cricket field to play his first match for India after Yuvraj was out, facing Ireland in 2007.

