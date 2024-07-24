Thursday, July 25, 2024
Full Routines for the Top 5 Best Workout Splits: Crush Your Fitness Goals

Full Routines for the Top 5 Best Workout Splits: Crush Your Fitness Goals | KreedOn
Image Source: Athleanx
Kanika Mahtoliya
By Kanika Mahtoliya
7 mins read
Updated:
Anyone who wants to make significant gains in muscle mass, boost their strength, or achieve their fitness aspirations needs a well-structured workout plan. Below are five of the best workout splits ever designed, each with detailed routines for varying fitness levels and objectives. These workouts are aimed at helping you gain as much muscle as possible, recovering for optimal performance, and improving overall fitness.

Top 5 Best Workout Splits

Sr. No Best Workout Splits
1 Full-Body Workout Splits
2 Upper/Lower Split
3 Push/Pull/legs Split
4 Body Part Split (BRO Split)
5 PHUL (Power Hypertrophy Upper Lower) Split

Full-Body Workout Split

Full Body Workout Split | KreedOn
Image Source: Men’s Fit Club

Overview: Full-body training plan is ideal for beginners and for those with a busy schedule as it involves all major muscle groups in one session. It’s efficient and allows enough time for recovery.

Frequency: 3 times per week (e.g., Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Routine

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio (e.g., jogging, cycling)
  • Squats: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Bench Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Bent-Over Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Overhead Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Deadlifts: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Tricep Dips: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Plank: 3 sets of 30-60 seconds

Tips: Emphasize compound exercises for more efficiency. Make sure you do it right to avoid getting injured.

Upper/Lower Split

Workout Splits | KreedOn
Image Source: Pinterest

Overview: This workout split separates workouts into upper body and lower body, resulting in a more focused approach to training. It is best for intermediate lifters who can handle an increased volume.

Frequency: 4 times per week (e.g., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Routine

Upper Body:

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Pull-Ups: 3 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Incline Bench Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Seated Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Barbell Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Tricep Pushdowns: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Lower Body:

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Leg Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Romanian Deadlifts: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Lunges: 3 sets of 12 reps per leg
  • Leg Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Calf Raises: 3 sets of 15-20 reps
  • Ab Rollouts: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Tips: Switch between upper body and lower body workouts. Be careful with recuperation and nutrition.

Weight training exercises | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Weight Training Exercises for Effective Workouts

Push/Pull/Legs Split

Push Pull Legs (PPL) Training Split | KreedOn
Image Source: hevyapp

Overview: The push/pull/legs routine is one of the most popular and versatile workouts splits that separate workout based on movement patterns. It is recommended for intermediate lifters through advanced lifters.

Frequency: 6 times per week (e.g., Monday to Saturday)

Routine

Push Day:

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Bench Press: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Overhead Press: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Dips: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Tricep Extensions: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Pull Day:

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Deadlifts: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Pull-Ups: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Barbell Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Face Pulls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Leg Day:

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Squats: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Leg Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Leg Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Calf Raises: 3 sets of 15-20 reps
  • Ab Circuit: 3 rounds of various ab exercises

Tips: High volume, high frequent training is allowed with this split; however, manage your fatigue levels as well as recovery.

Body Part Split (Bro Split)

Bro Splits | KreedOn
Image Source: ctmobi.com

Overview: This workout split focuses on one major muscle group per day which is popular among bodybuilders. People who want to gain a lot of muscle mass should adopt this plan.

Frequency: 5 times per week (e.g., Monday to Friday)

Routine

Monday (Chest):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Flat Bench Press: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Incline Dumbbell Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Cable Flyes: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Push-Ups: 3 sets to failure

Tuesday (Back):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Deadlifts: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Lat Pulldowns: 4 sets of 8-12 reps
  • T-Bar Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Face Pulls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Wednesday (Shoulders):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Overhead Press: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Dumbbell Lateral Raises: 4 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Front Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Rear Delt Flyes: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Thursday (Arms):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Barbell Curls: 4 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Tricep Dips: 4 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Hammer Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Skull Crushers: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Friday (Legs):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Squats: 4 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Leg Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Leg Extensions: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Calf Raises: 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Tips: With this plan you can work on just one muscle at a time doing very many sets instead of doing various muscles in a few reps each. Incorporate proper rest and recovery periods within the program

PHUL (Power Hypertrophy Upper Lower) Split

The PHUL Workout | KreedOn
Image Source: The Gym Goat

Overview: PHUL combines strength training and hypertrophy making it ideal for intermediates through advanced lifters looking to increase both size and strength without compromising one over the other.

Frequency: 4 times per week (e.g., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Routine

Day 1 (Upper Power):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Bench Press: 4 sets of 3-5 reps
  • Bent-Over Rows: 4 sets of 3-5 reps
  • Overhead Press: 3 sets of 6-10 reps
  • Pull-Ups: 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Day 2 (Lower Power):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Squats: 4 sets of 3-5 reps
  • Deadlifts: 3 sets of 3-5 reps
  • Leg Press: 3 sets of 10-15 reps
  • Calf Raises: 4 sets of 10-15 reps

Day 3 (Upper Hypertrophy):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Incline Dumbbell Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Seated Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Tricep Extensions: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Day 4 (Lower Hypertrophy):

  • Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio
  • Front Squats: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Romanian Deadlifts: 3 sets of 8-12 reps
  • Leg Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps
  • Calf Raises: 3 sets of 15-20 reps
  • Ab Circuit: 3 rounds of various ab exercises

Tips: PHUL combines powerlifting with hypertrophy training thus promoting strength and muscle growth. Make sure you have correct form  and ensure that you are lifting heavy enough to challenge yourself but do not compromise on technique. Rests and recoveries are vital, so try days of rest or easy activity days to keep the body in good shape.

Exercise for good body shape- KreedOnAlso Read | Top 15 Best Exercises For A Good Body Shape | Stay Fit Be A Hit

Additional Tips for Maximising Your Workout Split

Workout Splits Tips | KreedOn
Image Source: Strongr Fastr

Nutrition: No matter how well-formulated your workout split may be, nutrition plays a major part in achieving your fitness objectives. Ensure that your everyday diet comprises proteins, complex carbohydrates such as beans and peas etc., healthy fats e.g. omega fatty acids (found in fish oil), plus minerals and vitamins which are necessary for tissue repair.

Rest and Recovery: It is during the times we are not working out that our muscles grow so aim for between 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night and take your rest days seriously to allow your body to rebuild and get stronger.

Consistency: Stick with your workout program consistently, even if it is less intense than switching to an extremely hard one occasionally.

Progressive Overload: Gradually increase the amount of weights, number of reps or intensity of workouts to avoid plateaus as well as challenge muscles at all times.

Listen to Your Body: Watch your body reactions to certain exercises and splits; whenever something seems off just adjust it in order to prevent injuries.

Hydration: Especially when doing heavy workouts, drink enough water because this liquid aids in all metabolic processes including growing and repairing muscles.

Supplement Wisely: Although most of these nutritional requirements can be offered by a comprehensive diet plan like protein powder, creatine, BCAAs, some people may need them. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

By incorporating these workout splits into your routine and following the provided tips you will be closer to reaching your fitness goals; remember that consistency, correct nutrition and adequate recovery are key to success in this case.

Best gym set | KreedOnAlso Read | Top 10 Best Gym Sets | Start Your Personal Gym at the Comfort of your Home

Follow us on: InstagramFacebookYouTubeWhatsApp and be part of KreedOn’s community

For more sports knowledge and latest stories on Indian sports and athletes

Subscribe Now Receive exciting Indian sports stories on your WhatsApp now.
