Full Routines for the Top 5 Best Workout Splits: Crush Your Fitness Goals

Anyone who wants to make significant gains in muscle mass, boost their strength, or achieve their fitness aspirations needs a well-structured workout plan. Below are five of the best workout splits ever designed, each with detailed routines for varying fitness levels and objectives. These workouts are aimed at helping you gain as much muscle as possible, recovering for optimal performance, and improving overall fitness.

Top 5 Best Workout Splits

Sr. No Best Workout Splits 1 Full-Body Workout Splits 2 Upper/Lower Split 3 Push/Pull/legs Split 4 Body Part Split (BRO Split) 5 PHUL (Power Hypertrophy Upper Lower) Split

Full-Body Workout Split

Overview: Full-body training plan is ideal for beginners and for those with a busy schedule as it involves all major muscle groups in one session. It’s efficient and allows enough time for recovery.

Frequency: 3 times per week (e.g., Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Routine

cycling ) Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio (e.g., jogging

Squats : 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bench Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bent-Over Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Overhead Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Deadlifts : 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Tricep Dips: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Plank : 3 sets of 30-60 seconds

Tips: Emphasize compound exercises for more efficiency. Make sure you do it right to avoid getting injured.

Upper/Lower Split

Overview: This workout split separates workouts into upper body and lower body, resulting in a more focused approach to training. It is best for intermediate lifters who can handle an increased volume.

Frequency: 4 times per week (e.g., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Routine

Upper Body:

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Pull-Ups : 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Incline Bench Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Seated Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Dumbbell Shoulder Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Barbell Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Tricep Pushdowns: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Lower Body:

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Leg Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Romanian Deadlifts: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lunges : 3 sets of 12 reps per leg

Leg Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Calf Raises: 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Ab Rollouts: 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Tips: Switch between upper body and lower body workouts. Be careful with recuperation and nutrition.

Push/Pull/Legs Split

Overview: The push/pull/legs routine is one of the most popular and versatile workouts splits that separate workout based on movement patterns. It is recommended for intermediate lifters through advanced lifters.

Frequency: 6 times per week (e.g., Monday to Saturday)

Routine

Push Day:

Warm-Up : 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Bench Press: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Overhead Press: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Dips: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Tricep Extensions: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Pull Day:

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Deadlifts: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Pull-Ups: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Barbell Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Face Pulls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Leg Day:

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Squats: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Leg Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Leg Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Calf Raises: 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Ab Circuit: 3 rounds of various ab exercises

Tips: High volume, high frequent training is allowed with this split; however, manage your fatigue levels as well as recovery.

Body Part Split (Bro Split)

Overview: This workout split focuses on one major muscle group per day which is popular among bodybuilders. People who want to gain a lot of muscle mass should adopt this plan.

Frequency: 5 times per week (e.g., Monday to Friday)

Routine

Monday (Chest):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Flat Bench Press: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Incline Dumbbell Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Cable Flyes: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Push-Ups : 3 sets to failure

Tuesday (Back):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Deadlifts: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Lat Pulldowns: 4 sets of 8-12 reps

T-Bar Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Face Pulls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Wednesday (Shoulders):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Overhead Press: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Dumbbell Lateral Raises: 4 sets of 12-15 reps

Front Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Rear Delt Flyes: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Thursday (Arms):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Barbell Curls: 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Tricep Dips: 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Hammer Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Skull Crushers: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Friday (Legs):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Squats: 4 sets of 6-10 reps

Leg Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps

Leg Extensions: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Calf Raises: 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Tips: With this plan you can work on just one muscle at a time doing very many sets instead of doing various muscles in a few reps each. Incorporate proper rest and recovery periods within the program

PHUL (Power Hypertrophy Upper Lower) Split

Overview: PHUL combines strength training and hypertrophy making it ideal for intermediates through advanced lifters looking to increase both size and strength without compromising one over the other.

Frequency: 4 times per week (e.g., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday)

Routine

Day 1 (Upper Power):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Bench Press: 4 sets of 3-5 reps

Bent-Over Rows: 4 sets of 3-5 reps

Overhead Press: 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Pull-Ups: 3 sets of 6-10 reps

Day 2 (Lower Power):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Squats: 4 sets of 3-5 reps

Deadlifts: 3 sets of 3-5 reps

Leg Press: 3 sets of 10-15 reps

Calf Raises: 4 sets of 10-15 reps

Day 3 (Upper Hypertrophy):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Incline Dumbbell Press: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Seated Rows: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lat Pulldowns: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Bicep Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Tricep Extensions: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Day 4 (Lower Hypertrophy):

Warm-Up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio

Front Squats: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Romanian Deadlifts: 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Leg Curls: 3 sets of 12-15 reps

Calf Raises: 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Ab Circuit: 3 rounds of various ab exercises

Tips: PHUL combines powerlifting with hypertrophy training thus promoting strength and muscle growth. Make sure you have correct form and ensure that you are lifting heavy enough to challenge yourself but do not compromise on technique. Rests and recoveries are vital, so try days of rest or easy activity days to keep the body in good shape.

Additional Tips for Maximising Your Workout Split

Nutrition: No matter how well-formulated your workout split may be, nutrition plays a major part in achieving your fitness objectives. Ensure that your everyday diet comprises proteins, complex carbohydrates such as beans and peas etc., healthy fats e.g. omega fatty acids (found in fish oil), plus minerals and vitamins which are necessary for tissue repair.

Rest and Recovery: It is during the times we are not working out that our muscles grow so aim for between 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night and take your rest days seriously to allow your body to rebuild and get stronger.

Consistency: Stick with your workout program consistently, even if it is less intense than switching to an extremely hard one occasionally.

Progressive Overload: Gradually increase the amount of weights, number of reps or intensity of workouts to avoid plateaus as well as challenge muscles at all times.

Listen to Your Body: Watch your body reactions to certain exercises and splits; whenever something seems off just adjust it in order to prevent injuries.

Hydration: Especially when doing heavy workouts, drink enough water because this liquid aids in all metabolic processes including growing and repairing muscles.

Supplement Wisely: Although most of these nutritional requirements can be offered by a comprehensive diet plan like protein powder, creatine, BCAAs, some people may need them. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement.

By incorporating these workout splits into your routine and following the provided tips you will be closer to reaching your fitness goals; remember that consistency, correct nutrition and adequate recovery are key to success in this case.

