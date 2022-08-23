FTX Crypto Cup: Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa outsmart world No.1 Magnus Carlsen

- Advertisement -

Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa with his stunning performance wins three straight games including two in the blitz tie-breaks to outsmart world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the final round of the FTX Crypto Cup in Miami on Monday.

Despite the win over Carlsen, the 17-year-old had to settle for 2nd place in the final standings and missed out on the top prize. Magnus Carlsen from Norway clinched the top prize based on a higher score. He finished with 16 match points as of the Indian genius tally of 15.

The first two games were drawn and world No.1 clinched the third game. A major twist happened in the game when R Praggnanandhaa won the fourth game to push the match into the tie-breaks. He stuns the Norwegian by winning both the games in the tie-break.

Praggnanandhaa beat Carlsen three times in-a-row in the Finals, something no one has been able to do in this season

Praggnanandhaa produced some wonderful performances this year and this was his third victory over Carlsen in rapid games. He defeated Carlsen in the Airthings Masters online rapid event in February and the Chessable Masters in May.

Magnus Carlsen said

“I think he defended well. I just felt like there should have been a way to win, like when he had such a position from the opening you should generally win, but I think he did well. I don’t think I missed anything very obvious. Well done to him! As I said, as long as there wasn’t anything obvious, then he didn’t make it easy for me.”

Praggnanandhaa said

“I think Magnus wanted to have fun (after pushing a kingside pawn). I also wanted to have fun, so I took everything he gave me,”

Alireza Firouzja, a highly-rated teen also finished on 15 points but had to settle for third place at FTX Crypto Cup as he lost to Praggnanandhaa earlier in the event.

Final Standing at FTX Crypto Cup

1. Magnus Carlsen 16,

2. R Praggnanandhaa 15,

3. Alireza Firouzja 15,

4. Liem Le 12,

5. Jan-Krzystof Duda 11,

6. Levon Aronian 8,

7. Anish Giri

8. Hans Niemann

