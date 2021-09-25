-- Advertisement --

Let’s look at some trending news in the Indian sports arena. Have a look at what’s buzzing in the Indian sporting circles.

India bagged silver medals in the Archery world championship in the USA.

Snapchat announces a sports reality show featuring Sports scientist Shayamal Vallabhjee.

Odisha is set to host FIH men’s Junior Hockey World cup 2021.

La Liga MD talks about the Indian sporting ecosystem at the World football summit in Spain.

Archery World Championship Women’s Team

The women’s team fell short in the compound final to Colombia. The team consisting of Troika Jyothi, Muskan, and Priya lost by a margin of 5 points.

The final score ended at 229-224 and India had to settle for Silver.

Mixed Team

The mixed team also faced the same faith in the compound final against Colombia. The duo of Jyothi SV and Abhishek V fell short by 4 points.

The final score ended at 154-150 at Yankton, USA. India has now won 5 medals in compound archery in World championship history.

India is in contention for 3 medals in individual compound events. The quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday

Sports Reality show featuring Sports scientist Shayamal V

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat has announced a new sports reality show.

It will feature sports scientist Shayamal Vallabhjee, and is titled “100% with Shayamal”. It is streaming on Snapchat discover.

Snap Discover shows

Snapchat’s creator shows are usually personality-driven shows exclusively made for Snapchat.

All shows are vertical, full screen and episodes average around 3 to 5 minutes. Previous shows featuring Anushka Sharma and Vir Das have been a hit.

About the Show

Shayamal is known to work with top athletes to help enhance their sporting techniques and vigilance.

The sports scientist will throw insights on how he mixes science and play while working with professionals all around the world on “100% with Shayamal”.

Odisha to Host upcoming FIH junior hockey world cup

Bhubaneshwar is set to host the FIH junior men’s world cup November- December 2021. After successfully hosting the senior world cup in 2018, the hockey fanatic state is set to host the junior marquee event.

Official Announcement

The much-awaited announcement was made on Thursday by CM Patnaik alongside FIH President Dr. Batra and Hockey India Secretary R Singh.

Event Schedule

The event is scheduled from November 24 to December 5. It will feature 16 national junior teams – India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile, and Argentina.

India is the defending champion.

Odisha: Hockey Hub of India

Odisha is also set to host the 2023 FIH Men’s Hockey World cup in Bhubneshwar and Rourkela.

The CM accepted the bid for the Junior World cup as well to boost the state as India’s hockey hub.

The CM also launched the logo for the tournament.

“Odisha is the hub for hockey in the country and the Odisha State Government will continue to do everything in our capacity to help the sport grow further and achieve further laurels on the world level. We look forward to welcoming 16 top teams from across the world to participate in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. We are delighted to be hosts of this prestigious tournament. Our priority will be to ensure a safe environment to compete during these challenging covid times,” stated Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha.

World Football Summit: Football in India Panel

The prestigious World football Summit was held in Madrid. It is one of the largest Business of Sports summits in the world.

Football In India Panel

Jose Cachaza, Md La Liga India led the Panel on “Football in India today and what lies ahead”.

The panel also included Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth & English Cluster at Viacom18, Nikhil Bardia VP and Head of Sales, RISE Worldwide, and Vivek Sethia Founder & CEO, India On Track.

Topics Discussed

The panel members discussed topics ranging from the development of Indian football systems and infrastructure in India to promote Football, innovations in fan engagement, and the future of Indian football.

“Football is the number 2 sport in India, in broadcast, you can’t talk about sports in India without talking about cricket. A question I constantly have to answer when I meet journalists in India is ‘how can football compete with cricket in India?’ and my answer is always the same. We can’t and we won’t. We will learn from cricket and we need to grow alongside cricket.” Jose Antonio Cachaza, La Liga MD said in a statement.

