From Pat Cummins Warning to Gambhir’s Attack On Hero Worshiping – Know who said what

Pat Cummins warned Team India ahead of the three-match T20I series

Australian star player, Pat Cummins has warned Team India ahead of their three-match T20I series. India will host Australia in the three-match T20I series which will kickstart on September 20 at 7:30 PM IST at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Cummins said during a press conference:

“Don’t take us lightly; we are here to win. We understand some of the players are missing, but no one can still afford us to take lightly,”

Cummins has warned that he is at his best and ready to go against Rohit Sharma & Co. In this series, Australia will be playing without their star opening batsman David Warner, who has been rested. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and pace ace Mitchell Starc are not part of the Australia tour of India due to injuries.

Gautam Gambhir: “Don’t create monsters in the dressing room, only monster should be Indian cricket”

Gautam Gambhir is well known for speaking from his heart and sometimes his bold statements created headlines in the news. Gautam Gambhir criticized India’s hero worship culture and also requested the fans, and broadcasters to give equal importance to other players as well.

Gautam said the obsession with top stars like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Kapil Dev should stop and everyone from the broadcasters to the media should focus on other performers too.

Recently, when Virat Kohli got to his 71st international century, the first in over 1,000 days, Gambhir stated that if it had been anyone other than Kohli who had such a long run without a century in international cricket, he would have been dropped way long back. He said,

"When Kohli got a 100 and there was this young guy from a small town of Meerut, who also managed to get five wickets, no one even bothered to speak about him. This was so unfortunate. I was the only one, during that commentary stint, who said that. He bowled four overs and got five wickets and I don't think anyone knowsabout that.

Gambhir has a long history with MS Dhoni because he feels that he got too much credit for the 2007 T20 World Cup win and 2011, 50 over World cup victory.

He further added:

“Don’t create monsters in the dressing room. The only monster should be Indian cricket, not an individual. If you keep talking about one person day in and day out, it eventually becomes a brand. That is how it was in 1983. Why start from Dhoni? It started in 1983. When India won the first World Cup, it was all about Kapil Dev. When we won in 2007 and 2011, it was Dhoni. Who created that? None of the players did. Nor did the BCCI. Have the news channels and broadcasters ever spoken about Indian cricket? Have we ever spoken that Indian cricket needs to flourish? “

PCB’s chief selector took a dig at Men in Blue ahead of T20 WC

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chief selector Mohammad Wasim took a massive dig at Men in Blue and defended the Pakistan national team by calling the Rohit Sharma-led side a ‘billion-dollar team.’

Wasim evoked critics that the Men in Green showed a dominant display and defeated the Men in Blue in both the 2021 T20 World cup and the 2022 Asia Cup.

He said in a press Conference:

“India is a billion-dollar team. But we showed last year as well as this year in the Asia Cup that this team is capable of winning and I have complete faith that they will continue to give the happiness of the fans in the World Cup” “I think you need to look at the positives too that we have played the semifinals of the last T20 World Cup and the final of the Asia Cup. So to completely discard the team based on a couple of bad performances wouldn’t be fair,”

India and Pakistan will face each other again in the T20 World cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 in the Super 12 clash.

Ex-Pak captain, Hafeez took a dig at BCCI’s influence in world cricket

Former Pakistani skipper Mohammad Hafeez showed concern that people are unwilling to criticize the growing impact of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) because of the money-making power they possess in world cricket.

According to him, BCCI influences decision-making, and people are not interested in speaking against it.

Even in the past, former great players, Adam Gilchrist and Arvinda de Silva have expressed reservations about the Indian cricket board’s monopoly and also indicated that its growing influence is becoming a little bit dangerous. He said:

“Let’s be honest. Cricket is a beautiful game, and the countries that play it are good at the sport. They add value wherever they go. They have a flair that entertains fans. But when it comes to India, everybody knows that a lot of times people stay quiet, thinking that they cannot criticize India.”

Anurag Thakur: 1,000 Khelo India Sports Centers to be set up by 2023

Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur announced one thousand Khelo India sports centers will be set up in the country by 2023, and 590 sports centers have been approved.

He mentioned that playing sports has many benefits and can help people overcome addictions. While interacting with voters, social activists, and office bearers of cooperatives and trade associations in Mumbai, he mentioned central government can provide great and ideal facilities for sports and sportspersons, but it is the responsibility of sports associations and federations of the state to ensure that they reach the deserving players.

