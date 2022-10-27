French Open: Kidambi Srikanth Beat Lakshya Sen | S. Verma Upsets WR 6 Anthony Ginting

- Advertisement -

Ace Indian shuttler, Kidambi Srikanth outsmarted compatriot Lakshya Sen (CWG champion) to advance to the men’s singles second round of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament on Wednesday.

Srikanth, beat junior compatriot Lakshya Sen by 21-18, 21-18 in a first-round match that lasted 46 minutes. Sen had lost to Kidambi in their earlier meeting at the semifinals of the BWF World Championships in 2021.

However, the surprising result of the day came from Sameer Verma, when he registered an upset win over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia. The Indian shuttler, ranked 31st in the world beat Sinisuka Ginting, a Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist and current world No. 6.

The brilliant performance by Sameer led him to win a closely fought contest by 21-15, 21-23, and 22-20.

HS Prannoy also progressed to the second round of the tournament with a hard-fought win over Liew Daren of Malaysia in the men’s singles.

Another shocking result came when world no. 2 Lee Zii Jia crashed out in the first round of the French Open badminton championship after losing 19-21, 18-21 to Indonesia’s Hiren Rhustavito.

