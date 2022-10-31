Monday, October 31, 2022
French Open: Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Clinched Men's Doubles Title

By Nidhi Singh
Image Source- NDTV Sports
Image Source- NDTV Sports
Star Indian badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the French Open Super 750 title with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han in the men’s doubles final on Sunday.

The WR 8th pair outsmarted the 25th ranked Lu and Yang 21-13, 21-19 in the final that lasted 48 minutes. Chirag/Rankireddy pair also become the first Indian pair to win a Super 750 tournament.

In the final (French Open), Satwik and Chirag secured an early lead of 5-0 and kept on moving with their best efforts. The pair dominated the fast-paced rallies and in the second game, again Satwik and Chirag earned a six-point lead at the interval.

For Satwiksairaj and Chirag, the French Open has been their third world tour title after the 2019 Thailand Open and the 2022 Indian Open.

Top 10 Most Common Badminton Faults You Need To Know

Nidhi Singh
