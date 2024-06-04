French Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden Secure Quarterfinal Spot

- Advertisement -

On Monday, June 3, in Paris, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated N Sriram Balaji and Miguel Martinez after trailing 0–1 which secured their place in the men’s doubles quarterfinals for the French Open 2024.

The second-seeded Indo-Australian combo remained composed in crucial situations, including a Super Tie-breaker, to defeat the Indo-Mexican combination 6-7(2) 6-3 7-6 (10-8) in the men’s doubles third round.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, who claimed the Australian Open 2024 men’s doubles title previously this year, will meet the tenth-seeded Belgian pair of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the last eight on Wednesday (June 5). With points even at 4-4 after the opening eight games, the second seeds had a chance to break after Balaji failed to return Ebden’s backhand volley, bringing the score to 30 all. However, Balaji was able to hold serve and lead 5-4 in the first set.

The Super Tie-breaker was as captivating, with the two teams tied 6-6 at one point. However, Balaji delivered a double fault at 7-8, giving the rivals two match chances. They recovered the first when Ebden‘s overhead smash hit the net, but the Australian scored on the next to seal the victory.

