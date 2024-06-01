French Open 2024: N Sriram Balaji’s First Win, Yuki Bhambri’s Disappointing Exit

- Advertisement -

N Sriram Balaji made a strong case for selection in the Indian men’s doubles team for the Paris Olympics with Rohan Bopanna after notching up his maiden win in the French Open, even as the other contender for the Olympic berth, Yuki Bhambri bowed out in the first round on Friday.

Yuki lost but displayed his versatility with an all-round game, strong baseline hitting and a decent serve. Yuki and his partner Albano Olivetti lost 3-6, 6-7(5) to John Peers of Australia and Roman Safiullin of Russia in the first round. Balaji, likely to partner Bopanna at the Paris Games, paired up well with Miguel Angel ReyesVarela Martinez of Mexico and notched up a 6-3, 6-4 win over Reese Stalder of the US and Sem Verbeek of the Netherlands.

There has been immense improvement in Balaji as a double’s player over some time.

N Sriram Balaji’s First Win at French Open 2024

Bopanna watched Yuki’s match from the stands, sizing up who would be a better partner for him. The first set was always a bit of a struggle for Yuki and the French player because they left the court open for their opponents to smash away easy winners.

Yuki dropped his serve in the fourth game due to his soft backhand hitting the net. After that, the match was pretty easy for Peers and Safiullin. When Yuki came to serve next, he was down 0-30 but fought back to hold on.

Yuki’s overhead volley winner created a break chance in the fourth game of the second set, but his return went long. Peers took advantage when Olivetti was down 15-40, securing a service return winner. At 30-all on Safiullin’s serve in the eighth game, Yuki and Olivetti had a chance to break back, but Peers’ overhead smash kept them at bay.

An intense rally between Yuki and Safiullin led to deuce, but the Australian-Russian pair held serve. Olivetti, serving to stay in the match, faced match point but was saved by Yuki’s volley winner. Peers was broken while serving for the match to push it to a tie-breaker. However, Yuki Bhambri‘s backhand hit the net on the second match point, ending the contest.

